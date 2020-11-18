New Mercedes-Maybach S-Class to be revealed globally on 19 November

-The wheelbase of the Maybach S-Class will be 180mm longer than the regular S-Class

-It is likely to be launched in India next year

Mercedes has announced the digital world premiere of its luxurious Mercedes-Maybach S-Class on 19 November, 2020. The German car manufacturer has shared a teaser image revealing the stretched sedan’s rear door and fender panel displaying the two-tone paintwork with flush-fitting door handles and the Maybach emblem.

Just a few days ago, we brought to you the latest spy images of the upcoming model which gave out significant details with respect to its exterior design and you can read more about it here. The length between the wheels has increased by 18 cms (180mm) than the previous generation S-Class and the rear occupants are sure to benefit with more legroom on offer. Other changes on the outside include a redesigned front grille, front and rear bumpers and a reworked set of exhaust pipes.

The details with respect to the interiors are not yet disclosed by Mercedes but based on the sightings we could expect the luxury saloon to receive opulent features like massage function in the calf rests of the executive seats, heating for the neck and shoulders. It is also expected to get superior quality materials, an updated MBUX infotainment system and latest feel-good ambience touches with comfortable executive rear seats separated by a personalised large wooden trim.

Under the hood, the Maybach S-Class is likely to be offered in the S560 and S650 versions and will be powered by a twin-turbo 6.0-litre V12 engine that will make 621bhp with an automatic transmission. It is also expected to continue with the four-wheel-drive setup from the previous model. Stay tuned to CarWale for further updates on the upcoming Mercedes-Maybach S-Class.