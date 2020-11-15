New Mercedes-Maybach S-Class sheds camouflage ahead of debut

- 2021 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class could debut at the Guangzhou Auto Show

- The model is likely to be powered by the same 6.0-litre twin-turbo engine

Mercedes-Benz unveiled the new-gem S-Class earlier this year. The company is also working on the Maybach version of the model, which has been spotted testing on numerous occasions. New spy images of the new Maybach S-Class give us a better look at the exterior design.

Shedding the majority of its camouflage, the new Mercedes-Maybach S-Class was spotted near the Mercedes facility in Stuttgart, Germany. While the first set of images reveal a new grille and reworked exhaust pipes, a single side-profile image of another test-mule reveals the dual-tone paint job of the upcoming model, as well as the considerable increase in the length of the vehicle. We can also notice two different sets of alloy wheels on the test units. The camouflage on the C-pillar seems to hide the Maybach logo.

Details of the 2021 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class interior are scarce at the moment, although we do expect features in the form of executive rear seats separated by a large centre console with a detachable tablet to control various functions. The former will also offer an array of functions such as power folding, heating, cooling, and massage.

We expect the upcoming Mercedes-Maybach S-Class to debut in two variants including S560 and S650, powered by a 6.0-litre twin-turbo V12 engine, producing north of 620bhp. Also, the automatic transmission and four-wheel-drive system is expected to be carried over from the previous-gen model. Reports suggest that the new Maybach S-Class will debut at the 2020 Guangzhou Auto Show later this month, so stay tuned for updates.