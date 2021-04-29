CarWale
    2022 Honda Civic sedan - Now in pictures

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    1,118 Views
    After releasing only a single image of the new Civic last week, Honda has now given in to completely reveal the sedan’s latest iteration. They say it's the most fun-to-drive and technologically advanced version of the model in its nearly 50-year history. Well, it might require far too long for us to be able to find that out in India, and all we can do for now is scrutinise it through its pictures. Here you go.

    Honda Civic Left Front Three Quarter

    Honda is pretty clear with its new philosophy of 'Man-Maximum, Machine Minimum'. It now gets a very clean design, unlike the sporty aggressive ones that we've seen in the past.

    Honda Civic Right Rear Three Quarter

    Dimensions-wise as well, it is quite a long car measuring 4,673mm in length. Then, it's 1,801mm in width, 1,415mm in height, and has a wheelbase of 2,735mm.

    Honda Civic Right Front Three Quarter

    You might be surprised to not find a chrome slab grille upfront, but a body-coloured front extension. However, this eleventh-generation Civic does get new LED headlights with integrated LED DRLs.

    Honda Civic Left Rear Three Quarter

    Other exterior highlights include a sharp shoulder line running across the sedan's length, ending into LED tail lights at the rear. What’s more, the car now rides on a stylish set of 18-inch alloy wheels.

    Honda Civic Left Front Three Quarter

    Inside this new-generation sedan, there's a new dashboard layout and a completely refreshed cabin. It features a nine-inch floating touchscreen infotainment unit with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. 

    Honda Civic Dashboard

    Then, there's a 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster, wireless charging, a 12-speaker BOSE audio system, and many other features including an upgraded safety suite.

    Honda Civic Front Row Seats

    Lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, low-speed braking control, traffic jam assist, and front and rear false start prevention, are some of the noteworthy safety features among plenty of others.

    Honda Civic Right Front Three Quarter

    The international markets will get the 2022 Civic in four trims - LX, Sport, EX, and Touring. The entry-level LX and Sport variants will be powered by a 158bhp 2.0-litre four-cylinder i-VTEC petrol engine.

    Honda Civic Left Side View

    Meanwhile, the top-spec trims will derive power from a 180bhp 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol mill. However, both these engine options come mated to a standard CVT automatic transmission.

    Honda Civic Right Front Three Quarter
    Honda Civic Image
    Honda Civic
    • Honda
    • Civic
    • Honda Civic
    • 2022 Honda Civic
