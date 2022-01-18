Honda Civic Type-R teased playing around Suzuka racetrack

- 400 horsepower expected

- Global reveal in H1 2022

Honda is toiling away at the Suzuka racetrack prepping the full-fledged Type-R of the new-gen Civic. Expected to break cover in the coming months, the performance sedan was teased doing rounds of the Japanese race track in full steam.

Rumour has it, this new Type-R will have close to 400 horsepower on tap. There will be a six-speed manual as the sole gearbox option but that might change when the sale commences. To handle the bump in power, we expect clever differential sending power to the wheels apart from a host of aerodynamic upgrades.

For instance, there’s a massive wing at the back screaming it’s a Type-R and not any run-of-the-mill Civic. There are larger air intakes up front and the tyres are wrapped around stickier rubber running a run-flat profile. Interestingly, the older Civic Type-R is also seen hanging around and the red wrap used to hide the new one has silhouettes of all the previous-gen Civic Type-Rs commemorating the heritage of this Japanese performance car.

Other technical details of the new hotter Civic are bleak at the moment. But we expect a proper teaser campaign to commence in the coming weeks with a global premiere expected to happen in the first half of this year.