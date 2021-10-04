Honda Civic Type R teased with centre-mounted triple exhaust tips

- Developed on the Nurburgring

- Larger brakes and stickier tyres confirmed

Ever since the 11th-gen Civic broke cover a few months back, we have been eagerly waiting for the souped-up Type R version. If the previous Civic Type R is anything to go by (it set a ‘Ring record for FWD cars, remember?), the new one is expected to be a hoot. And Honda seems to be more excited about it than us. The Japanese carmaker has dropped an image of the camouflaged prototype ahead of its Nurburgring testing days.

Of the obvious changes seen so far on the prototype are those larger Brembo brakes with red callipers. Also, the grippier Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tyres are hard to miss. At the back, the large wing means business. Carried over from the predecessor, the centre-mounted triple exhausts are here to stay. Notice how the size of the three exhaust tips are interchanged where the centre one is now bigger than the other two.

Moreover, there are subtle changes to bodywork as well which is well concealed under the wrap. For instance, the front bumper vents are larger, there are racecar-like diffuser blades on the rear bumpers, and there are tweaks to the grille, headlamps and tail lamps as well. Changes on the inside aren’t known but it’s not hard to guess those either.

Technical details of the new Honda Civic Type R are yet to be divulged by the Japanese carmaker. From the known recipe, we could expect a combination of 400+bhp, manual transmission, and AWD for the hot hatch. There will be clever electronics and additional hardware like e-diffs, calibrated suspension, and engine management to keep everything in check.

More details of the Japanese hot hatch will be revealed soon in a rundown to the grand reveal which might have a new ‘Ring lap record to brag about. Stay tuned.