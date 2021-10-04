2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E will get extended driving range

- Many subtle changes to the MY2022 Mach-E

- Increased battery pack for extended range

Ford might have wrapped up its Indian operations, but there’s a silver lining. We could be getting their latest electric sensation – the Mustang Mach-E – as an import unit. And we are pretty much interested in all the changes the MY2022 Mach-E will be receiving.

Part of the update for the electric crossover is the increased driving range thanks to the amped-up battery pack. In both Standard Range and Extended Range guises, the battery capacity is now 70kWh (up from 68kWh) and 91kWh (up from 88 kWh), respectively.

Moreover, there’s a new optional appearance package called Ice White for the MY2022 Mach-E. This package comes with 19-inch aluminium wheels with Oxford White-Painted pockets, a star white metallic ORVM cover, a star white metallic tri-coat body paint with wheel lip mouldings, and unique oxford-white badging. On the inside, there’s gloss white dashboard inserts, a grey-finished armrest with light-grey seat upholstery and steering wrap with white-washed pony badges.

Getting the Mustang Mach-E as a CBU is part of Ford’s exit plan. The American carmaker plans to invest over 30 billion USD globally to deliver all-new hybrid and fully electric vehicles, which will also benefit the Indian market as we’d be getting the – otherwise internationally sold – models like Mustang, Rangers and Mach-E.