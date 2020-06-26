Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Ford Mach-E debuts cloud-based electric range estimator

Ford Mach-E debuts cloud-based electric range estimator

June 26, 2020, 02:39 AM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
275 Views
Write a comment
Ford Mach-E debuts cloud-based electric range estimator

-         Called ‘Intelligent Range’

-         Uses driver’s past behaviour, weather forecast and crowd-sourced data for estimation

A few weeks back, Ford announced their Mach-E electric SUV will get over-the-air updates to improve it over time of usage. Now, the American carmaker has debuted yet another innovation for the Mach-E called the Intelligent Range, which makes use of cloud-based connectivity to predict an accurate driving range of the EV.

Ford Mustang Instrument cluster

The Intelligent Range can accurately estimate how much range the all-electric SUV has left, helping reduce anxiety about when and where customers can re-charge. It calculates the range based on past driver behaviour and forecasted weather conditions – using data from the cloud-based services to predict how much energy will be used in future driving. The vehicle battery system reports how much energy is available, while the powertrain module tracks how much energy is being used. Since warmer or colder weather can impact electric range, Intelligent Range also considers that.

Ford Mustang Front view

Apart from that, the system also uses crowd-sourced data from other connected Ford electric vehicles (who choose to share information) to improve estimates considerably. The all-electric SUV can track how much energy is used in different circumstances, including varying speed, terrain and climate conditions. So it can use fleet averages across all Mustang Mach-Es to improve range estimates – even for routes and conditions, an individual customer has never driven before. Customers will receive a notification if the range is impacted by any factor giving out details of the new range and reason for the drop in range. And if the Mach-E run out of charge, the BEV Roadside Assistance will tow the car to the nearest charging point.

The current claimed electric range of the Mach-E is 370 miles (approx. 595 kilometres) under the WLTP cycle. With the OTA updates, these figures will be improved, claims Blue Oval. The upcoming 18 other electric vehicles planned by Ford before the end of 2021 will surely benefit from the learnings of the Mach-E.

  • Ford
  • Ford Mustang
  • Mustang
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
finance banner
Instant Car Loan Quotes
Get instant online loan offers from multiple banks for FREE
Get FREE Loan Offer
Ad

Ford Mustang Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 93.71 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 93.52 Lakh onwards
Delhi₹ 84.93 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 93.63 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 89.06 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 86.31 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 89.05 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 82.82 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 83.99 Lakh onwards

Popular Videos

2019 Ford Figo Facelift Review

2019 Ford Figo Facelift Review

With the arrival of the 2019 Ford Figo, the seg ...

86 Likes
34549 Views

2019 Ford Endeavour Pros and Cons

2019 Ford Endeavour Pros and Cons

The Endeavour was always a well-equipped full-s ...

941 Likes
83708 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

33L - ₹ 44L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Honda WR-V FaceliftHonda WR-V Facelift

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 11L
Mahindra e20 NXTMahindra e20 NXT

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

6L - ₹ 8L
Mahindra New TharMahindra New Thar

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

8L - ₹ 10L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in