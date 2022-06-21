Next-gen Ford Mustang spotted testing for the first time

- Benchmarking the current-gen Mach 1

- Will retain a V8

Believe it or not, the current-gen Ford Mustang is almost seven years old. And with all the electrification push going around, there were rumours of the iconic Mustang going electric as well (not the Mach-E, of course). But thankfully that’s not the case, confirmed by Ford themselves. Now, a test mule which could be the first prototype of the seventh-gen Mustang has surfaced under heavy concealment being tested alongside the current-gen Mach 1.

The test mule seen here was riding on a new wheel design that’s not seen on the current Mustang, Meanwhile, the quad-exhausts at the back are hard to miss. There’s the familiar fastback profile recognisable under all the cladding along with a low-slung nose, a long bonnet and a square-ish rear end. Also visible are some high-performance brakes peeking through the multi-spoke wheels. There’s little change in the body shell compared to the current Mach 1 seen alongside it. But there will be comprehensive changes expected once the concealment starts to drop off.

We expect the next-gen Ford Mustang to arrive in next couple of years. It will have a reworked V8 and we could expect a bump in power output as well. It will also have a more modern cabin, tweaked chassis and underpinnings along with fresh new styling.