CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Next-gen Ford Mustang spotted testing for the first time

    Authors Image

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    644 Views
    Next-gen Ford Mustang spotted testing for the first time

    -        Benchmarking the current-gen Mach 1

    -         Will retain a V8

    Believe it or not, the current-gen Ford Mustang is almost seven years old. And with all the electrification push going around, there were rumours of the iconic Mustang going electric as well (not the Mach-E, of course). But thankfully that’s not the case, confirmed by Ford themselves. Now, a test mule which could be the first prototype of the seventh-gen Mustang has surfaced under heavy concealment being tested alongside the current-gen Mach 1.

    Ford Mustang Left Side View

    The test mule seen here was riding on a new wheel design that’s not seen on the current Mustang, Meanwhile, the quad-exhausts at the back are hard to miss. There’s the familiar fastback profile recognisable under all the cladding along with a low-slung nose, a long bonnet and a square-ish rear end. Also visible are some high-performance brakes peeking through the multi-spoke wheels. There’s little change in the body shell compared to the current Mach 1 seen alongside it. But there will be comprehensive changes expected once the concealment starts to drop off. 

    Ford Mustang Left Rear Three Quarter

    We expect the next-gen Ford Mustang to arrive in next couple of years. It will have a reworked V8 and we could expect a bump in power output as well. It will also have a more modern cabin, tweaked chassis and underpinnings along with fresh new styling.

    Ford Mustang Image
    Ford Mustang
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza teased again; gets heads-up display
     Next 
    All-electric Volkswagen Tiguan in works

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Ford Mustang Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    2018 Ford EcoSport S First Drive Review
    youtube-icon
    2018 Ford EcoSport S First Drive Review
    ByCarWale Team28 May 2018
    5655 Views
    33 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • COUPES
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

    BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

    ₹ 41.48 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Coupe Cars
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    16thJUN
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Mahindra Scorpio N

    ₹ 14.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    27th Jun 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars

    Popular Videos

    2018 Ford EcoSport S First Drive Review
    youtube-icon
    2018 Ford EcoSport S First Drive Review
    ByCarWale Team28 May 2018
    5655 Views
    33 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Next-gen Ford Mustang spotted testing for the first time