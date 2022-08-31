Next-gen Ford Mustang teaser confirms V8; to debut on 14 September

- Seventh generation of the American pony car

- Will retain the V8 with a new quick-shifting gearbox

Ford has given out a new teaser for the upcoming seventh-generation Mustang. In the short video, we could see the iconic Mustang logo along with the V8 rumbling in all its glory. The V8 symphony starts when the engine cranks up, snarls a bit on idle, and when revved, you can hear a faint pop and bang. Furthermore, we could hear the V8 accelerate away with a quick upshift alongside a tyre squeal.

The next-gen Ford Mustang will have a heavily reworked iteration of the outgoing car’s V8. It will have a different tuning and probably a different power output as well. Apart from the V8, the 2.3-litre EcoBoost turbocharged four-cylinder will also be offered in the base versions. As for the gearbox, it is most likely a new one, but Ford has also confirmed that a manual transmission will be offered with the new Mustang. As for the electrified Mustang – it will indeed arrive soon with a hybrid powertrain.

More details will surface once the veils drop on 14 September, when Ford will take a tour with the new Mustang from their headquarters in Dearborn, Michigan, to Hart Plaza in Detroit.