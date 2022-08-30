CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending Searches

    2022 Audi Q3 launched — Now in Pictures

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    1,087 Views
    2022 Audi Q3 launched — Now in Pictures

    Audi has finally announced the pricing of the new Q3 in India. The SUV is available in two variants — Premium Plus and Technology, priced at Rs 44.89 lakh and Rs 50.39 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. The carmaker had earlier started online bookings with deliveries slated to begin at the end of the year. Meanwhile, here's a picture gallery.

    Audi Q3 Left Front Three Quarter

    Apart from this Pulse Orange colour that you see in the images here, the Q3 will be offered in four more choices. These include Navarra Blue, Chronos Grey, Glacier White, and Mythos Black. 

    Audi Q3 Right Rear Three Quarter

    The new Audi Q3 is based on the VW Group’s MQB platform. Its fascia sports a large hexagonal grille and redesigned LED headlamps, which together add a sporty character to its exterior.

    Audi Q3 Front View

    Meanwhile, at the back, it gets wraparound LED tail lamps and redesigned rear bumpers that complement its premium yet sporty look.

    Audi Q3 Car Roof

    The interior also has a refreshed appeal and is available in Okapi Brown or Pearl Beige. Its highlight remains to be a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

    Audi Q3 Left Front Three Quarter

    Other noteworthy features include a panoramic sunroof, power-adjustable front seats with lumbar support, a three-spoke steering wheel with paddle shifters, and power-adjustable ORVMs.

    Audi Q3 Right Front Three Quarter

    Powering the Q3 is a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 187bhp and 320Nm of torque. It comes mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and the Quattro all-wheel drive system.

    Audi Q3 Left Front Three Quarter
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Official: Toyota Innova Crysta diesel variants bookings paused due to high demand

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Audi Q3 Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Audi RS5 Coupe Explained in Detail
    youtube-icon
    Audi RS5 Coupe Explained in Detail
    ByCarWale Team12 Apr 2018
    2960 Views
    17 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Scorpio Classic

    Mahindra Scorpio Classic

    ₹ 11.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    19thAUG
    View All SUV Cars
    Audi Q3

    Audi Q3

    ₹ 44.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    30thAUG
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    ₹ 11.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2022 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • audi-cars
    • other brands
    Audi Q3

    Audi Q3

    ₹ 44.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    30thAUG
    All Audi-Cars

    Audi Q3 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 53.61 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 55.74 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 52.18 Lakh
    Pune₹ 53.61 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 55.73 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 49.45 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 54.40 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 52.14 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 50.00 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Audi RS5 Coupe Explained in Detail
    youtube-icon
    Audi RS5 Coupe Explained in Detail
    ByCarWale Team12 Apr 2018
    2960 Views
    17 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • 2022 Audi Q3 launched — Now in Pictures