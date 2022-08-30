2022 Audi Q3 launched — Now in Pictures

Audi has finally announced the pricing of the new Q3 in India. The SUV is available in two variants — Premium Plus and Technology, priced at Rs 44.89 lakh and Rs 50.39 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. The carmaker had earlier started online bookings with deliveries slated to begin at the end of the year. Meanwhile, here's a picture gallery.

Apart from this Pulse Orange colour that you see in the images here, the Q3 will be offered in four more choices. These include Navarra Blue, Chronos Grey, Glacier White, and Mythos Black.

The new Audi Q3 is based on the VW Group’s MQB platform. Its fascia sports a large hexagonal grille and redesigned LED headlamps, which together add a sporty character to its exterior.

Meanwhile, at the back, it gets wraparound LED tail lamps and redesigned rear bumpers that complement its premium yet sporty look.

The interior also has a refreshed appeal and is available in Okapi Brown or Pearl Beige. Its highlight remains to be a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

Other noteworthy features include a panoramic sunroof, power-adjustable front seats with lumbar support, a three-spoke steering wheel with paddle shifters, and power-adjustable ORVMs.

Powering the Q3 is a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 187bhp and 320Nm of torque. It comes mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and the Quattro all-wheel drive system.