    Ford confirms seventh-generation Mustang

    Gajanan Kashikar

    951 Views
    Amidst the rising competition to produce eco-friendly electric vehicles — luxury or sports, Ford has confirmed to continue with the internal combustion for the seventh-generation model of the iconic Mustang.

    What’s more interesting is that the American muscle car will come with a six-speed gear stick. The automaker will produce the new-generation Mustang at the Flat Rock Assembly facility in Michigan. That said, Ford has not revealed any further details about the seventh-generation Mustang.

    Ford recently announced its plan to invest $3.7 billion in manufacturing plants in the US. As a part of this strategy, the American auto giant will introduce an all-new Mustang and the next-generation Ranger, along with increasing the production of the F-150 Lightning. Further, the firm will manufacture the new Ranger at its Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne, Michigan.

    Ford Mustang Image
    Ford Mustang
    Maruti Suzuki YFG SUV interiors spied

