    Mahindra eXUV300 spotted; new tail lamp design leaked

    Jay Shah

    Mahindra eXUV300 spotted; new tail lamp design leaked

    - Expected to offer an electric range of over 300km

    - To be launched in early 2023

    Mahindra recently confirmed the arrival of the electric iteration of the XUV300 SUV by early 2023. Now, a single image of the electric SUV has leaked on the web. Although covered entirely with camouflaged sheets, the rear profile can be seen with a new design for the split tail lamps. Moreover, the eXUV300 is also likely to get reworked bumpers. 

    Mahindra eXUV300: What we know so far

    Mahindra eXUV300 Left Front Three Quarter

    Mahindra had previously showcased the eXUV300 at the 2020 Auto Expo where the electric SUV featured blue exterior accents, a blanked-out front grille, a free-standing touchscreen infotainment system, and dark blue fabric upholstery. To know more about the Mahindra eXUV300, click here.

    Launch timeline and rivals

    The Mahindra eXUV300 will make its debut in early 2023. It will be the Indian carmaker’s first electric vehicle and will go up against the likes of Tata Nexon EV and MG ZS EV. We expect the eXUV300 to be priced between Rs 14 lakh to Rs 16 lakh, both prices ex-showroom. 

    Mahindra eXUV300 Right Rear Three Quarter

    Mahindra is also developing the electric version of the KUV100, details of which can be read here. The eKUV100 will be positioned below the upcoming eXUV300. 

