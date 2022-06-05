CarWale
    ChargeZone to set up 25 EV fast charging stations in Surat

    Gajanan Kashikar

    To strengthen EV charging infrastructure in India, ChargeZone and Surat Municipal Corporation have partnered to install 25 charging stations across Surat by October 2022. The firm has further released a list of locations where the charging stations that are to be installed, including parking bays, supermarkets, and other open spaces close to prominent landmarks.

    As a part of this plan, ChargeZone will be setting up dual gun 60kW DC CCS2 (it can simultaneously charge two cars) and 22kW AC Type-2 fast chargers. Meanwhile, these chargers are compatible with all on-sale electric cars in India.

    Meanwhile, ChargeZone has already partnered with hospitality giant Marriott International to install 100 fast-charging stations across the hotel properties in the country. It had already set up the first DC fast charger at The Westin in Powai, Mumbai, while other chargers will be installed in a phased manner by the end of this year.

