Weekly news round-up: Kia EV6 launched, Maruti mid-SUV spotted, 2022 Hyundai Venue reaches dealerships

In the week gone by, we had come across a series of spy shots for upcoming new cars in the country. Additionally, we also covered the launch of a new premium electric vehicle in India. Read below to learn more about the top stories in India last week.

All-electric Kia EV6 launched in India at Rs 59.95 lakh

Kia India launched its all-electric vehicle, the EV6, in the country last week. The Kia EV6 is available in two variant options, GT Line (RWD) and GT Line (AWD). This electric vehicle has been introduced in the country via the CBU route. Mechanically, the Kia EV6 is powered by a 77.4kWh battery pack. The RWD version produces 223bhp and 350Nm of torque, while the AWD version produces 320.5bhp and 605Nm of torque. Both the variants get an automatic transmission.

New Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza base variant spotted ahead of launch

The base variant of the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza was spied testing in the country. As expected, the lower variant will miss out on the features such as projector headlamps, dual-tone alloy wheels, dual-tone paint job, roof rails, fog lights, and more. The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is expected to continue being powered by the existing 1.5-litre petrol engine.

Is this the Maruti Suzuki Eeco facelift?

The Maruti Suzuki Eeco facelift design has been leaked ahead of its official debut. The upcoming model is expected to get a similar set of upgrades as seen in the images. The changes are likely to be limited to mild cosmetic upgrades, while mechanically it is likely to continue being powered by the existing 1.2-litre K-series Dual Jet Dual VVT petrol engine.

New India-bound Hyundai Creta N Line spied

The upcoming India-bound Hyundai Creta N Line was spotted sans camouflage. The spy images reveal the new sporty elements. Mechanically, the new Creta N Line is likely to be powered by a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol motor paired to a six-speed iMT unit and a seven-speed DCT unit. The Hyundai Creta N Line is expected to be unveiled for the Brazilian market this month.

2022 Hyundai Venue reaches dealerships ahead of launch

The 2022 Hyundai Venue has started reaching dealerships ahead of its official launch in India on 16 June. The updated model will be available in five variant options E, S, S+/S(O), SX, and SX(O). The Venue facelift is inspired by Hyundai’s Sensuous Sportiness design language. Mechanically, the new model will be available in both petrol and diesel engine options.

Maruti Suzuki YFG SUV interiors spied

Maruti Suzuki’s upcoming mid-size SUV codenamed YFG has been spied testing on a few occasions. This time around, the new spy pictures give us a quick glimpse of the SUV’s cabin. Some of the new feature highlights include the latest nine-inch Smartplay Pro+ touchscreen infotainment system, leatherette upholstery, flat-bottom steering, a 360-degree camera, and more. Post launch, this new SUV will compete against the likes of the Kia Seltos and the Hyundai Creta.

Renault Triber, Kiger, and Kwid prices increased by up to Rs 17,500

Renault India has hiked prices across its model line by up to Rs 17,500. Currently, Renault retails three models in India – Kiger, Kwid, and Triber. The revised prices are effective from the current month.

Citroen C3 to make India debut by July-mid

Citroen India is likely to introduce its second product for India, the C3, by mid of July 2022. This new model is expected to have over 90 per cent of localisation. Mechanically, the Citroen C3 is likely to be powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine, which will be available in both manual and automatic transmission options.