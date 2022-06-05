CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Weekly news round-up: Kia EV6 launched, Maruti mid-SUV spotted, 2022 Hyundai Venue reaches dealerships

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    379 Views
    Weekly news round-up: Kia EV6 launched, Maruti mid-SUV spotted, 2022 Hyundai Venue reaches dealerships

    In the week gone by, we had come across a series of spy shots for upcoming new cars in the country. Additionally, we also covered the launch of a new premium electric vehicle in India. Read below to learn more about the top stories in India last week. 

    All-electric Kia EV6 launched in India at Rs 59.95 lakh

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Kia India launched its all-electric vehicle, the EV6, in the country last week. The Kia EV6 is available in two variant options, GT Line (RWD) and GT Line (AWD). This electric vehicle has been introduced in the country via the CBU route. Mechanically, the Kia EV6 is powered by a 77.4kWh battery pack. The RWD version produces 223bhp and 350Nm of torque, while the AWD version produces 320.5bhp and 605Nm of torque. Both the variants get an automatic transmission.

    New Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza base variant spotted ahead of launch

    Left Front Three Quarter

    The base variant of the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza was spied testing in the country. As expected, the lower variant will miss out on the features such as projector headlamps, dual-tone alloy wheels, dual-tone paint job, roof rails, fog lights, and more. The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is expected to continue being powered by the existing 1.5-litre petrol engine. 

    Is this the Maruti Suzuki Eeco facelift?

    Left Front Three Quarter

    The Maruti Suzuki Eeco facelift design has been leaked ahead of its official debut. The upcoming model is expected to get a similar set of upgrades as seen in the images. The changes are likely to be limited to mild cosmetic upgrades, while mechanically it is likely to continue being powered by the existing 1.2-litre K-series Dual Jet Dual VVT petrol engine.    

    New India-bound Hyundai Creta N Line spied

    Left Front Three Quarter

    The upcoming India-bound Hyundai Creta N Line was spotted sans camouflage. The spy images reveal the new sporty elements. Mechanically, the new Creta N Line is likely to be powered by a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol motor paired to a six-speed iMT unit and a seven-speed DCT unit. The Hyundai Creta N Line is expected to be unveiled for the Brazilian market this month. 

    2022 Hyundai Venue reaches dealerships ahead of launch

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The 2022 Hyundai Venue has started reaching dealerships ahead of its official launch in India on 16 June. The updated model will be available in five variant options E, S, S+/S(O), SX, and SX(O). The Venue facelift is inspired by Hyundai’s Sensuous Sportiness design language. Mechanically, the new model will be available in both petrol and diesel engine options. 

    Maruti Suzuki YFG SUV interiors spied

    Front View

    Maruti Suzuki’s upcoming mid-size SUV codenamed YFG has been spied testing on a few occasions. This time around, the new spy pictures give us a quick glimpse of the SUV’s cabin. Some of the new feature highlights include the latest nine-inch Smartplay Pro+ touchscreen infotainment system, leatherette upholstery, flat-bottom steering, a 360-degree camera, and more. Post launch, this new SUV will compete against the likes of the Kia Seltos and the Hyundai Creta. 

    Renault Triber, Kiger, and Kwid prices increased by up to Rs 17,500

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Renault India has hiked prices across its model line by up to Rs 17,500. Currently, Renault retails three models in India – Kiger, Kwid, and Triber. The revised prices are effective from the current month.

    Citroen C3 to make India debut by July-mid

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Citroen India is likely to introduce its second product for India, the C3, by mid of July 2022. This new model is expected to have over 90 per cent of localisation. Mechanically, the Citroen C3 is likely to be powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine, which will be available in both manual and automatic transmission options.

    Hyundai Creta Image
    Hyundai Creta
    ₹ 10.44 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Top five bestselling cars in India in May 2022
     Next 
    ChargeZone to set up 25 EV fast charging stations in Surat

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Hyundai Creta Gallery

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    ₹ 13.18 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Kia EV6

    Kia EV6

    ₹ 59.95 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2ndJUN
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Volkswagen Virtus
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Volkswagen Virtus

    ₹ 9.00 - 12.00 LakhEstimated Price

    9th Jun 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.11 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Hyundai-Cars

    Hyundai Creta Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 12.36 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 13.15 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 12.27 Lakh
    Pune₹ 12.43 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 12.94 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 11.59 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 12.75 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 11.60 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 11.58 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Weekly news round-up: Kia EV6 launched, Maruti mid-SUV spotted, 2022 Hyundai Venue reaches dealerships