    Mahindra eXUV300: Now in pictures

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Desirazu Venkat

    4 Views
    Mahindra eXUV300: Now in pictures

    -Will be launched in India in Q1 CY 2023

    -Expected to offer a range of 300-400km

    Mahindra eXUV300 Front View

    At the 2020 Auto Expo, Mahindra showcased the eXUV300. During the announcement of its annual results for FY21-22, the company said that it would be launched in the Indian car market in the first quarter of the next calendar year.

    Mahindra eXUV300 Right Rear Three Quarter

    The eXUV300 is expected to be a localised version of the Ssangyong E100 and will be underpinned by the MESA platform that Mahindra showcased at the Auto Expo. The automaker has already confirmed that the car will be 4.2-metres in length.

    Mahindra eXUV300 ORVM Blinker

    The car shown at the Expo was mostly production-ready but had a few concept car components like the wheels, tail lamps and the mirrors which are not ORVMs but cameras attached to the side. The production version will come with regular mirrors.

    Mahindra eXUV300 Dashboard

    The interiors of the show car looked to be production-ready with many of the elements taken from the regular XUV300 itself. However, new to the layout is a free-standing display for the infotainment system as well as a larger colour MID for the instrument cluster.

    Mahindra eXUV300 Second Row Seats

    The whole cabin has been trimmed out in a blue and black colour scheme. We expect that Mahindra will announce the use of sustainable and recycled materials for various parts of the eXUV300’s interiors at the time of launch. 

    Mahindra eXUV300 Left Side View

    We expect that Mahindra will price the eXUV300 in the range of Rs 14 lakh to Rs 16 lakh putting it a full segment above the regular XUV300. When launched, it will rival the likes of the Tata Nexon EV as well as the MG ZS EV in the Excite trim level.

    Photography: Kapil Angane & Kaustubh Gandhi

    Mahindra eXUV300 Image
    Mahindra eXUV300
    ₹ 14.00 - 16.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
     Next 
    Maruti Suzuki posts domestic PV sales of 1,24,474 units in May 2022; registers highest monthly exports

