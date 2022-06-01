Mahindra eXUV300: Now in pictures

-Will be launched in India in Q1 CY 2023

-Expected to offer a range of 300-400km

At the 2020 Auto Expo, Mahindra showcased the eXUV300. During the announcement of its annual results for FY21-22, the company said that it would be launched in the Indian car market in the first quarter of the next calendar year.

The eXUV300 is expected to be a localised version of the Ssangyong E100 and will be underpinned by the MESA platform that Mahindra showcased at the Auto Expo. The automaker has already confirmed that the car will be 4.2-metres in length.

The car shown at the Expo was mostly production-ready but had a few concept car components like the wheels, tail lamps and the mirrors which are not ORVMs but cameras attached to the side. The production version will come with regular mirrors.

The interiors of the show car looked to be production-ready with many of the elements taken from the regular XUV300 itself. However, new to the layout is a free-standing display for the infotainment system as well as a larger colour MID for the instrument cluster.

The whole cabin has been trimmed out in a blue and black colour scheme. We expect that Mahindra will announce the use of sustainable and recycled materials for various parts of the eXUV300’s interiors at the time of launch.

We expect that Mahindra will price the eXUV300 in the range of Rs 14 lakh to Rs 16 lakh putting it a full segment above the regular XUV300. When launched, it will rival the likes of the Tata Nexon EV as well as the MG ZS EV in the Excite trim level.

Photography: Kapil Angane & Kaustubh Gandhi