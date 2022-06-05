CarWale
    Maruti Suzuki YFG SUV interiors spied

    Jay Shah

    833 Views
    Maruti Suzuki YFG SUV interiors spied

    - Likely to get a heads-up display

    - Expected to be launched by the end of this year

    It is no secret that Maruti Suzuki has begun testing a new mid-size SUV. Spotted on numerous occasions along with its alliance partner, Toyota’s test mule, the codenamed YFG SUV is expected to break covers sometime later in 2022. While you can read about its exterior details here, this time around new spy pictures of the SUV give us a quick glimpse of the SUV’s cabin. 

    Maruti Suzuki YFG interiors: What’s new?

    Maruti Suzuki YFG mid-size SUV Steering Wheel

    The Maruti Suzuki YFG’s cabin will get the brand’s latest nine-inch Smartplay Pro+ touchscreen infotainment system that made its debut with the new Baleno. While the dashboard layout is hidden below the black sheets, we can spot the two aircon vents below the multimedia system which again is similar to the one seen on the Baleno. 

    Maruti Suzuki YFG mid-size SUV Infotainment System

    Besides this, one can also spot the flat-bottom steering wheel, control for heads-up display, and a ‘power’ button on the right side of the steering wheel. Features like front ventilated seats, a 360-degree camera, leatherette upholstery, connected car tech, and idle start/stop could also make it to the carmaker’s new flagship SUV. 

    Maruti Suzuki YFG: What do we know so far?

    Based on the test mules spotted, the YFG is most likely to get split headlamp setup, a large front grille with mesh pattern, split tail lamps, and five-spoke alloy wheels. 

    While the powertrain details are still under wraps, the mid-size SUV could use the existing 1.5-litre petrol engine with mild-hybrid technology that was recently tweaked and introduced on the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and Maruti Suzuki XL6

    The YFG is expected to make its debut sometime later this year and will lock horns with the Hyundai Creta, MG Astor, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun, and Skoda Kushaq.

    ₹ 11.00 - 18.00 Lakh
    New Hyundai Venue facelift: Top features we know so far

    • Maruti Suzuki YFG mid-size SUV Left Front Three Quarter
