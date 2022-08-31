Mercedes-Benz CLE Coupe mystery car spied near ‘Ring

- New two-door coupe

- Will also have a convertible version

Mercedes-Benz is well known for creating niche models that don’t follow the conventional segment standards – case in point, the GLB, S-Coupe, CLK, and the SLC, to name a few. Now, the German carmaker was spotted near the Nurburgring testing a new mystery coupe. It’s expected to be called the CLE-Class and positioned between the C-Class Coupe and the E-Class Coupe.

There’s also word on the street that instead of being positioned between the two coupes, the CLE will be a replacement for both. And apart from the coupe, the CLE will also get a drop-top convertible body style to cater to a broader audience. So far, the first sighting of the prototype doesn’t give away much, but we could see some interesting details about it.

Carrying over the styling from the C-Class Coupe, the CLE-Coupe appears to be trying to fit into a bigger footprint. There’s a new design language visible under the veils, which is taken directly from the new-age Three-Pointed Stars. There’s also an aggressively sloping roofline and a tight boot lip. The CLE-Class will be based on the same MRA-2 platform as the C-Class.

Powertrain options will be shared with both the C-Class and C-Class Coupe, and the performance versions - like the CLE43 and CLE53 - will also join the line-up sooner rather than later. More details are expected to follow, with a full reveal likely to happen later this year.