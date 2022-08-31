CarWale
    Mercedes-Benz CLE Coupe mystery car spied near ‘Ring

    Authors Image

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    570 Views
    Mercedes-Benz CLE Coupe mystery car spied near ‘Ring

    -         New two-door coupe 

    -         Will also have a convertible version

    Mercedes-Benz is well known for creating niche models that don’t follow the conventional segment standards – case in point, the GLB, S-Coupe, CLK, and the SLC, to name a few. Now, the German carmaker was spotted near the Nurburgring testing a new mystery coupe. It’s expected to be called the CLE-Class and positioned between the C-Class Coupe and the E-Class Coupe.

    Right Side View

    There’s also word on the street that instead of being positioned between the two coupes, the CLE will be a replacement for both. And apart from the coupe, the CLE will also get a drop-top convertible body style to cater to a broader audience. So far, the first sighting of the prototype doesn’t give away much, but we could see some interesting details about it. 

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    Carrying over the styling from the C-Class Coupe, the CLE-Coupe appears to be trying to fit into a bigger footprint. There’s a new design language visible under the veils, which is taken directly from the new-age Three-Pointed Stars. There’s also an aggressively sloping roofline and a tight boot lip. The CLE-Class will be based on the same MRA-2 platform as the C-Class. 

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    Powertrain options will be shared with both the C-Class and C-Class Coupe, and the performance versions - like the CLE43 and CLE53 - will also join the line-up sooner rather than later. More details are expected to follow, with a full reveal likely to happen later this year.

