CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    All-electric Volkswagen Tiguan in works

    Authors Image

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    114 Views
    All-electric Volkswagen Tiguan in works

    -        Spotted testing at the ‘Ring

    -        Expected to arrive before 2025

    Volkswagen turning all its might towards electrification has seen all-new products roll out under their newly-found ID sub-brand. But what about existing products in their line-up, especially long-running products like the Tiguan? Before the turn of the decade, these prevailing nameplates in VW’s line-up will also see an electric iteration. 

    Volkswagen Tiguan Right Side View

    Spotted doing rounds on the Nurburgring, a mysterious Tiguan test mule seemed a bit different. With slammed ride height, lack of exhaust tips at the back and a closed-off front grille can only hint at one thing – a pure EV version. The Tiguan body shell has been a test bed for many other SUVs under the Volkswagen Group including everything from a Cayenne to a Q8. So this prototype could also be one of the test beds for an all-electric platform for future electric SUVs under the VW Group umbrella. 

    Volkswagen Tiguan Right Rear Three Quarter

    Since the current-gen Tiguan is based on the versatile MQB platform, the test mule could be underpinned by a modified MEB platform – the electric-specific architecture from VW. The electric powertrain could make use of a single-motor or dual-motor setup as well to accommodate the off-roading and performance credentials of an AWD electric SUV. 

    Volkswagen Tiguan Right Front Three Quarter

    This is just the first appearance of an electric-based Tiguan. We could see a lot more kilometres of testing before there would be an official word from the German carmaker. We could expect a production-ready version to surface by the middle of this decade.

    Volkswagen Tiguan Image
    Volkswagen Tiguan
    ₹ 32.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Top-three bestselling Hyundai cars in India in May 2022

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Volkswagen Tiguan Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Volkswagen Passat Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Volkswagen Passat Features Explained
    ByCarWale Team02 Jul 2019
    2325 Views
    29 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.44 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    16thJUN
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Mahindra Scorpio N

    ₹ 14.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    27th Jun 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • volkswagen-cars
    • other brands
    Volkswagen Virtus

    Volkswagen Virtus

    ₹ 11.22 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    9thJUN
    All Volkswagen-Cars

    Volkswagen Tiguan Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 39.32 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 41.30 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 38.28 Lakh
    Pune₹ 39.56 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 40.87 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 36.28 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 40.00 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 40.05 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 36.68 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Volkswagen Passat Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Volkswagen Passat Features Explained
    ByCarWale Team02 Jul 2019
    2325 Views
    29 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • All-electric Volkswagen Tiguan in works