Top-three bestselling Hyundai cars in India in May 2022

Hyundai is one of the leading automakers in the country that competes against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki in India. Back in May 2022, Hyundai was outsold by Tata Motors by 1,047 units. The shortage in the supply of semiconductors and stock correction activity ahead of the launch of the Venue facelift have been some of the reasons behind the drop in the sales numbers.

Read below to learn about the top three bestselling Hyundai models in the country last month.

Hyundai Creta

The Hyundai Creta emerged as the bestselling model for the company in India last month. The company sold 10,973 unit sales in May 2022 as compared to 7,527 unit sales in the same period last year, thereby registering a growth of 46 per cent. The India-bound Hyundai Creta N-Line was recently globally unveiled. To learn more about the Creta N Line, click here.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

The Grand i10 Nios has emerged as the second highest-selling model for the company in India with 9,138 unit sales in May 2022 as compared to 3,804 unit sales in the same period last year, thereby registering a growth of 140 per cent. The company introduced the new Corporate Edition variant in the country last month and you can read about it here. Moreover, the Grand i10 Nios attracts big discounts in June and you can learn more about it here.

Hyundai Venue

The Venue emerged as the third bestselling model for Hyundai in the country. The Venue compact SUV registered a growth of 71 per cent with 8,300 unit sales in May 2022 as compared to 4,840 unit sales in May 2021. The company has recently launched the Venue facelift in India and you can read about it in detail here.