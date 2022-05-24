Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Corporate Edition launched – Top feature highlights

- Based on the existing Magna variant

- Available in both AMT and manual transmission options

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is a strong contributor to the company’s sales in India. This time around, in an effort to further strengthen its foothold in the Indian market, the company has launched the new Grand i10 Nios Corporate Edition variant. This latest addition to the Grand i10 Nios line-up is based on the existing Magna variant and it can be had in both manual and automatic transmission options.

Read below to learn more about the new feature additions in the newly launched Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Corporate Edition.

Exterior

- 15-inch gunmetal-styled wheels

- Gloss black radiator grille

- Corporate emblem

- Black painted ORVMs

- Rear chrome garnish

- Roof rails

Interior

- All-black interior with red colour inserts on the seats, AC vents, and gear boot

- A 6.75-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation via smartphone Mirroring

- Electric folding ORVMs with LED turn indicators

Mechanically, the Grand i10 Nios Corporate Edition is powered by the existing 1.2-litre Kappa, four-cylinder, petrol engine which generates 82bhp at 6,000rpm and 114Nm of torque at 4,000rpm. The ex-showroom, India prices for the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Corporate Edition are as follows –

Nios Corporate Edition MT – Rs 6,28,900

Nios Corporate Edition AMT – Rs 6,97,700