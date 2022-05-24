CarWale
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Corporate Edition launched – Top feature highlights

    Nikhil Puthran

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Corporate Edition launched – Top feature highlights

    - Based on the existing Magna variant 

    - Available in both AMT and manual transmission options 

    The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is a strong contributor to the company’s sales in India. This time around, in an effort to further strengthen its foothold in the Indian market, the company has launched the new Grand i10 Nios Corporate Edition variant. This latest addition to the Grand i10 Nios line-up is based on the existing Magna variant and it can be had in both manual and automatic transmission options.    

    Read below to learn more about the new feature additions in the newly launched Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Corporate Edition. 

    Exterior

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Wheel

    - 15-inch gunmetal-styled wheels 

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Grille

    - Gloss black radiator grille

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Rear Badge

    - Corporate emblem 

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios ORVM Blinker

    - Black painted ORVMs 

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Closed Boot/Trunk

    - Rear chrome garnish

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Car Roof

    - Roof rails 

    Interior

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Dashboard

    - All-black interior with red colour inserts on the seats, AC vents, and gear boot

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Infotainment System

    - A 6.75-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation via smartphone Mirroring 

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios ORVM Blinker

    - Electric folding ORVMs with LED turn indicators

    Mechanically, the Grand i10 Nios Corporate Edition is powered by the existing 1.2-litre Kappa, four-cylinder, petrol engine which generates 82bhp at 6,000rpm and 114Nm of torque at 4,000rpm. The ex-showroom, India prices for the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Corporate Edition are as follows –

    Nios Corporate Edition MT – Rs 6,28,900

    Nios Corporate Edition AMT – Rs 6,97,700

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
     Previous 
    Kia EV6 First Drive Review to go live tomorrow
     Next 
    Tata Motors and Tata Power collaborate to install 7MWp solar rooftop at Pune plant

    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.44 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
