Top 3 Hyundai cars sold in India in November 2022

Hyundai continues to be an undisputed second-highest-selling automaker in the country. The company posted a growth of 29.7 per cent with 48,002 unit sales last month as against 37,001 unit sales in November 2021.

Read below to learn more about the top three bestselling Hyundai models in the country in the month gone by.

Hyundai Creta

The Hyundai Creta continues to lead sales for Hyundai in November 2022. The SUV registered 13,321 unit sales last month compared to 10,300 unit sales in November 2021, thereby registering a growth of 29 per cent.

Hyundai Venue

Hyundai’s compact SUV, the Venue secured the second rank in November 2022. The company sold 10,738 units as against 7,932 units sold in November 2021, thereby registering a growth of 35 per cent. Recently we revealed the real-world fuel efficiency figures for the 1.0-litre petrol automatic version and you can read about it in detail here.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios was the third bestselling model for the company last month. The hatchback registered a growth of 46 per cent with 7,961 unit sales last month as against 5,466 unit sales in November 2021.