Hyundai Venue 1.0 petrol automatic real-world fuel efficiency figures revealed

It’s been a great year for the sub-four compact SUV market, with both significant players getting updates. The Maruti Brezza entered a new generation, while the Hyundai Venue got its first major update since 2019.

We had a chance to drive the updated Venue earlier this year, and you can get all the updates on the car from our video listed below. We have spent some time with the Venue in this petrol AT guise and tested it for fuel efficiency.

Powering the Venue is Hyundai’s 1.0-litre GDi turbo petrol producing 118bhp/172Nm and can be had with either a six-speed iMT or a seven-speed DCT automatic. The ARAI fuel efficiency figure is 18.10kmpl (combined).

Real-world city

In city conditions, the petrol DCT setup returned an efficiency of 12.58kmpl, with the MID indicating 13.1kmpl.

Real-world highway

In highway conditions, the petrol AT combination returned an efficiency of 18.80kmpl, with the MID indicating 19.2kmpl.