    Pravaig to showcase new electric SUV on 25 November

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    504 Views
    Pravaig to showcase new electric SUV on 25 November

    - To have a claimed driving range of over 500km

    - Will support fast charging

    Pravaig Dynamics, the emerging EV start-up has announced its plans to reveal a new electric SUV. Slated to be revealed on 25 November, the e-SUV will draw several of its inspiration from the Pravaig Extinction MK1 electric sedan concept which made its debut in July 2020. 

    The single teaser image released by the EV carmaker reveals a strong SUV profile with upright shoulders, a flat roofline, and a raked rear windscreen. Further, it is expected to get rear-hinged doors, pronounced wheel arches, and a two-pane sunroof. Moreover, the rear will sport a horizontal tail lamp that will run across the width of the tail gate. 

    While the official name of the electric SUV is yet to be revealed, Pravaig claims an electric range of over 500km and a top speed of 200kmph. The EV will also support fast charging options, details of which are yet to be known. 

    Meanwhile, we also expect features like an air purifier, USB Type-C ports, foldable table tray, and Devialet sound system that is offered on the Extinction to make it to the electric SUV. 

