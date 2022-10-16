CarWale
    Mumbai Police mandates use of seat belts for all four-wheeler commuters from 1 November, 2022

    Jay Shah

    Jay Shah

    345 Views
    Mumbai Police mandates use of seat belts for all four-wheeler commuters from 1 November, 2022

    - Wearing of seat belt mandatory for driver and passengers 

    - Violators to be fined Rs 1,000

    Mumbai Police vide a notification dated 14 October, 2022 has mandated the use of seat belts for the driver and all passengers in a four-wheeler. The rule which will come into effect from 1 November, 2022 will be applicable to all four-wheelers plying in Mumbai city. 

    As per the press note released by Mumbai Police, motor vehicles which do not have seat belt facilities for all commuters will have to install them before 1 November, 2022.

    An excerpt from the release read, “All motor vehicle drivers and all commuters in vehicles, whoever travels on the road of Mumbai city are hereby informed that, it will be mandatory for drivers and all passengers to wear seat belts while travelling from 01/11/2022.”

