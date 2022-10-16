Updated Lexus UX300e revealed with modern cabin and improved range

- No changes to the exterior

- Loses the touchpad, gains better infotainment screen

Lexus has revealed the new and updated UX300e globally for the first time since its introduction in 2018. The refreshed UX300e now gets a modern cabin with a newer touchscreen borrowed from NX and RX, and there’s a larger battery pack with a 40 per cent improved range, but it gets no changes to the exterior design.

Changes under the skin come in the form of an improved battery pack. The 54.4kWh battery pack is replaced by a larger 72.8kWh unit which now offers a claimed range of 450kms. Despite the bigger battery, there’s no change in power output which remains at 200bhp and 300Nm. Moreover, the body rigidity is strengthened by adding 20 spot-welding points. Apart from that, the electric power steering and shock absorbers are also tuned for this EV version.

Major changes inside the cabin are seen in the form of a new 12.3-inch touchscreen which replaces the older and smaller non-touch display the older UX came with. This touchscreen is also compatible with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. Even the long-running yet redundant touchpad has gone out of the UX300e’s cabin. And the centre console gains a wireless charger pad with dedicated lighting on top of it.

The updated UX300e joins the 2022 UX 200/250h announced earlier this year, with deliveries scheduled to begin by mid-2023. Meanwhile, Lexus India is still considering the prospect of introducing the UX nameplate in India. If the decision gets a green flag, we could see this updated UX300h being introduced in the country next year.