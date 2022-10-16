CarWale
    Maruti Suzuki S-Presso CNG launched: Why should you buy?

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    304 Views
    Maruti Suzuki S-Presso CNG launched: Why should you buy?

    Maruti Suzuki S-Presso S-CNG is available in two variant options, LXi and VXi, priced at Rs 5.90 lakh and Rs 6.10 lakh, respectively. The S-Presso is the 10th model to join the company’s S-CNG product portfolio. 

    Read below to learn more about why you should consider buying the recently launched Maruti Suzuki S-Presso. 

    What’s good about it?

    The CNG variant has a claimed efficiency figure of 32.73 km/kg. The standard safety equipment list includes dual airbags, ABS with EBD, pre-tensioner and force limiter front seatbelts with a reminder, a high-speed alert system, and reverse parking sensors. Additionally, the S-CNG system gets a microswitch that ensures the engine is turned off and does not start during the CNG fuel-filling process. 

    What’s not so good?

    The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso S-CNG is limited to the mid-spec variant options. Additionally, it gets a five-speed manual transmission as standard. 

    Best variant to buy?

    The VXi variant is a good choice as it offers better features than the LXi variant. The additional feature list includes an accessory socket, remote keyless entry, front power windows, internally adjustable ORVMs, two speakers, SmartPlay dock, Bluetooth, and full-wheel covers. Moreover, the instrument cluster features instantaneous and average fuel consumption, headlamp on warning, gear shift indicator, and distance to empty.

    Specifications

    Petrol 

    K-series 1.0-litre Dual Jet, Dual VVT 

    CNG mode – 56bhp at 5,300rpm and 82.1Nm of torque at 3,400rpm

    Petrol mode – 66bhp at 5,500rpm and 89Nm of torque at 3,500rpm 

    Five-speed manual transmission 

    Did you know?

    The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is based on the Heartect platform and it gets a new cabin air filter. 

    Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Image
    Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
    ₹ 4.25 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    ByCarWale Team05 Sep 2019
    5565 Views
    31 Likes

