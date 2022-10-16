CarWale
    Audi opens a new facility in Lucknow

    Ninad Ambre

    - 19th Audi-approved facility

    - Continues retail expansion with this pre-owned car showroom

    - 22 such facilities planned by year-end

    Audi India has announced that it has inaugurated a new pre-owned car facility in Lucknow. This is an Audi Approved: Plus showroom to cater to the increased demand for cars in the region.

    This new state-of-the-art facility is located at Khasra No. 464 and 465, Chilawan, Kanpur Road, Near Amausi Airport Circle. Prospective buyers will have peace of mind as all cars displayed and sold through such showrooms go through quality assurance with more than 300 multi-point checks. This includes all kinds of electrical, mechanical, interior, bodywork, and other technicalities. Audi not only provides complete vehicle history to customers but also provides 24x7 Roadside Assistance.

    Audi's retail expansion plans continue, with this being the nineteenth Audi Approved: Plus facility in India. It will make pre-owned cars accessible to customers in the surrounding regions. They can have easy financing and insurance benefits as well. The carmaker says its business has grown by 73 per cent between January and September 2022. These new showrooms will further aid this growth and hence it has planned more such dealerships across the country. There will be 22 such facilities by the end of this year.

