    Weekly news round-up: 10,000 Tiago EV bookings on first day, Maruti S-Presso CNG launched, Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport bookings open

    Nikhil Puthran

    In the week gone by, we witnessed the launch of a new variant in the country. Further, we had also come across spy shots of an upcoming new car model and learned about record bookings for a new electric hatchback. Read below to learn more about the top stories in India last week. 

    Hyundai India announces discounts of up to Rs 1 lakh in October 2022

    New car buyers have a reason to cheer as Hyundai announces discounts of up to Rs 1 lakh this month. The offers are available in the form of cash discounts and exchange bonuses, which can be availed up to 31 October, 2022. It is worth noting that there are no discounts on the Hyundai Venue, Creta, Verna, Tucson, and Alcazar.

    Mumbai Police mandates use of seat belts for all four-wheeler commuters from 1 November, 2022

    Mumbai Police vide a notification dated 14 October, 2022 has mandated the use of seat belts for the driver and all passengers in a four-wheeler. This rule is applicable to all four-wheelers plying in Mumbai city, effective from 1 November, 2022. The motor vehicles which do not have a seat belt facility will have to install before 1 November, 2022.

    Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport bookings and deliveries begin

    Indian utility vehicle manufacturer, Mahindra commenced bookings and deliveries for the XUV300 TurboSport. The SUV is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine that generates 128bhp and 230Nm of torque. This engine gets a six-speed manual transmission as standard.

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Coupe test mule spotted; likely to debut at 2023 Auto Expo

    The Maruti Baleno Coupe was recently spied testing in India. The vehicle will get a fresh set of cosmetic and feature upgrades and will stand taller than the Baleno hatchback. The production model is expected to be showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo.

    Tata Tiago EV accumulates 10,000 bookings on the first day

    Tata Motors commenced bookings for the Tiago EV on 10 October. The model accumulated 10,000 bookings on the first day. Interestingly, the company has also extended the special introductory price of Rs 8.49 lakh (ex-showroom, all-India) to additional 10,000 customers.

    Maruti Suzuki S-Presso CNG launched in India at Rs 5.90 lakh

    Maruti Suzuki expanded its CNG portfolio in India with the recently launched S-Presso S-CNG. The vehicle is available in two variants, LXi and VXi. The CNG version attracts a premium of Rs 95,000 over the petrol variant and is available at a starting price of Rs 5.90 lakh (ex-showroom). 

    Audi opens a new facility in Lucknow

