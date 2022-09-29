Lexus UX300e Driven: Now in Pictures

Besides its current line-up, Lexus India is now weighing in an entry-level offering for India – the UX. The UX is globally available in hybrid and pure EV guises, and we have driven it in the latter form. So let us take a detailed look at the UX300e through our pictures.

The UX is Lexus’ smallest offering. In fact, it is so small that the brand sells it as a hatchback in some markets. Although it's already four years old, it still appears futuristic. Moreover, it might seem big in pictures, but in the metal, the UX is quite compact.

Appearance-wise, the UX stands out thanks to its unique styling – it looks more like a hot hatch on stilts than a crossover. Thanks to the sharp creases and distinctive proportions, the UX manages to turn heads, whether at a standstill or on the move.

On the inside, there’s a typical Lexus-style cabin that isn’t flashy nor boring. Everything feels built-to-last. Strangely enough, the infotainment system isn’t a touchscreen but uses an old-school touchpad.

The instrument cluster is a combination of analogue and digital. It’s probably the only electric car with an analogue dial to indicate battery charge. Upfront, the seats are large and supportive, but the same cannot be said for the second row.

Under the electric tailgate, the UX300e has a boot capacity of 367 litres. And if you still want more space, the back seats also get a 60:40 split-folding function. Although an entry-level Lexus, the UX is not short on features.

You get a 10.3-inch infotainment screen paired with a 13-speaker Mark and Levinson sound system. There’s also a heads-up display and cooled/heated function for the front seats. Apart from that, the feature list includes heated steering, a sunroof, a wireless charger, two-zone climate control, and smartphone connectivity.

The UX300e has a 54.3kWh battery pack powering a front-axle-mounted electric motor. Power output is just over 200bhp/300Nm. Claimed 0-100kmph time is 7.5seconds, but the top speed is clocked at 160kmph. And the claimed range is around 300-315 kilometres.

If Lexus does bring it to India, we expect the UX to be on the pricier side – around Rs 70-80 lakh. The direct alternatives for the UX300e in India are the Volvo XC40 Recharge, BMW i4, and the Kia EV6.

