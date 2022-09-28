BMW XM breaks cover

- First M original in four decades

- Combined output of 653bhp and 800Nm; achieves 0-100kmph in 4.3 seconds

BMW has taken the wraps off the first-ever XM as part of the 50th-anniversary celebration of the M Division. The XM is the production version of the concept car that was showcased in 2021 and is the first standalone M original product since the iconic M1.

Still appearing to be in a concept stage, the XM is positioned above the X5M and X6M. Wearing the scheme seen on the M8 GC Concept with a contrasting 'gold-on-green' finish, the XM follows a very angular and sharp design language. It sits on 23-inch aero wheels with a quad-exhaust setup at the back, sharp character lines all around, and M-specific diffusers both fore and aft.

The XM is a four-seater that brings in the ‘BMW Lounge’ cabin design. It features a curved display, which is the latest offering from the Bavarian carmaker, along with loads of carbon fibre and quilted leather inside the cabin. It also gets BMW’s new iconic sound composed by Hans Zimmer. The feature list includes a heads-up display, a 3D headliner with 100 unique LEDs integrated into it, a 1,500W Bowers & Wilkins sound system, and four-zone climate control.

Debuting with the XM is the new PHEV powertrain which will also be seen on forthcoming M cars, like the next-gen M5. It has a 4.4-litre V8 paired with an electric motor. With a combined system output of 653bhp and 800Nm, the XM is capable of hitting 0-100kmph in 4.3 seconds and the top speed can be extended to 270kmph. All the power is sent to all four wheels via an eight-speed MSteptronic transmission.

The battery capacity in this PHEV is rated at 25.7kWh and can be charged using a 7.4kW AC fast charger. It provides an EV range of 82-88km and can hit a top speed of 140kmph on electric power alone. Then, there’s an even more powerful version of the XM called the ‘XM Label Red’ that will arrive in 2023 as the most powerful road-legal series-produced car in BMW M’s history. It will have a system output of 748bhp and maximum torque of 1,000Nm.

Production of the BMW XM will commence in December this year at the carmaker’s plant in Spartanburg, USA. It will hit the streets by mid-2023. The key sales markets for XM will be the USA, China, and the Middle East. Its India debut is likely to happen as well, probably by end-2023.