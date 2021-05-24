BMW X8 spied on Nurburgring exercising its hybrid powertrain

- Expected to arrive next year

BMW hasn’t disclosed any official word on the upcoming flagship SUV that will sit above the current X7. But the sighting of frequent test mules and a certain trademark filing hint at the impending luxurious and even larger SUV with the X8 moniker. Our spy sleuths caught the prototype of the alleged X8 this time taking on the Nurburgring.

As can be seen in the images, the highly concealed test mule appears to be larger than the X7 to be considered as a facelift of the current flagship SUV. Its upright nose is likely hiding the grille that will be larger than what we see on the X7 with prominent creases on the bonnet and larger lower air intakes completing the design. More importantly, the headlamps appear to follow the split style that might debut on the 7 Series facelift soon.

If it carries the X8 nameplate, according to BMW’s naming strategy, it would be a coupe-SUV. So the flat roofline contradicts this but the rakish D-pillar makes us believe that this would be a rather practical coupe-SUV that will take on the fight against the Audi Q8 and Porsche Cayenne Coupe. The tail lamp design still appears to be in an early stage of development but there are some interesting cuts and creases on the posterior well hidden under the wrap.

It is unsure whether it will be carrying three rows on the inside like the X7 but luxurious five or even four seats are anticipated. This means the opulence of the 7 Series that will outdo the X7 is expected on the inside with more space on offer as well. The test mule was riding on high-performance Pirelli P Zero rubber with a wider section and lower profile hinting at a sportier derivative like the M50.

But the hybrid sticker at the back suggests otherwise. If BMW plonks the 45e powertrain from the 7 Series in it, there will be a 3.0-litre turbocharged straight-six petrol engine paired with an electric motor under the hood. The rated output should be around 400bhp with a 12kWh battery pack allowing for an all-electric range of around 25 kilometres. Meanwhile, the standard X8 might also get an M edition with close to 750 horsepower at its disposal.

Since the test mule is in the early stages of development, we expect an official debut of the all-new X8 sometime next year. And when it arrives, it would rival the Mercedes-Benz’s GLS Maybach, Porsche Cayenne Coupe, and the Rolls-Royce Cullinan. Meanwhile, the X8 M would compete against the likes of Range Rover Sport, Lamborghini Urus and Audi RS Q8