    Kia Motors India amends its official name to Kia India Private Limited

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    420 Views
    - Name and new logo to be updated at dealerships soon

    - Kia India attains 2.5 lakh unit sales milestone in under two years

    Following the revised brand logo launched earlier this month, ‘Kia Motors India’ has now officially changed its corporate name to ‘Kia India’. The carmaker has dropped the words ‘Motors’ from its earlier name after a nod from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) and will now continue its operations under the name – ‘Kia India Private Limited’. The brand has also updated the new logo and name at its manufacturing facility in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh and will soon implement the same at its dealership and service touchpoints in a phased-wise manner. 

    In over one and a half years of its existence in the country, Kia India has emerged as the fourth most sold car brand. It is also the fastest carmaker to have achieved the 2.5 lakh unit sales milestone in India. Over 1,40,000 Kia cars on Indian roads are equipped with connected car technology. Presently, the Korean carmaker has three models in its line-up – the Seltos, Carnival, and the Sonet. Along with the new brand logo, the Seltos and the Sonet also received a host of feature enhancements and two new variants, each. To know more about it, click here.

    The Carnival is the flagship offering of Kia and is available in three trims – Prestige, Premium, and Limousine, across five variants and a single diesel powertrain. The 2.2-litre oil burner generates 197bhp and 440Nm of torque paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission. You can read our first-drive review of the Carnival to know more about the luxury MPV. 

    Kia Seltos Image
    Kia Seltos
    ₹ 9.95 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Upcoming Volkswagen Tiguan facelift - Now in pictures

