    Kia Sonet launched - Top 10 highlights

    Ninad Ambre

    Kia India has launched the refreshed Sonet, not just with an updated logo, but many new features while rejigging its variants as well. Here we take a look at the top 10 highlights of the latest iteration of the compact SUV.

    1. Updated UVO with Voice Assist Sunroof

    Let's start with the fully-loaded trims that get an updated version of Kia’s ‘UVO Connect’ connected car tech. These HTX+ and GTX+ trims boast a voice assist sunroof, which can be opened and closed with the help of voice commands. It goes on to be one of the first-in-its-segment feature.

    2. Paddle Shifters

    Another interesting change on this 2021 model of the Sonet is that the HTX automatic variants will get steering-mounted paddles. In fact, even the GTX+ automatics will also get paddle shifters.

    3. Rear Door Sunshade Curtains

    Another first-in-segment feature added to the long equipment list includes rear door sunshade curtains that will be seen on top-spec variants of the Sonet.

    Kia Sonet Dashboard

    4. Added safety (ESC, VSM, BA, HAC)

    Now, safety features like Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), Brake Assist (BA), and Hill Assist Control (HAC) were earlier offered only on the fully-loaded GTX+ and the HTK+ petrol DCT trims. Thankfully, the aforementioned features are now available as a standard part of the safety net from the HTX trim onwards.

    5. Multi Drive and Traction modes

    If you remember, the selectable drive and traction modes were offered only on the automatic variants of GTX+ and now-discontinued HTK+ DCT models. The good news is that these modes will be available from the HTX automatic (petrol and diesel) trims.

    6. Smart Key with push-button start

    Like many other existing features that are extended to the lower variants, keyless entry and go is yet another feature that will be seen from the HTK+ trim onwards.

    Kia Sonet Instrument Cluster

    7. Remote Engine start

    Additionally, these HTK+ trims will also pack in remote engine-start on both models - the turbo-petrol and diesel.

    8. Electric Sunroof

    The HTK+ turbo-petrol iMT trim now also gets an electric sunroof as a part of the comfort and convenience features.

    9. Chrome door handles

    Moving onto the exterior highlights on the Sonet line-up, this one is quite a minor update but the chrome handles seen on the earlier HTX/HTX+/GTX+ models will now be available from the HTK+ models.

    10. R16 Crystal cut alloys with silver wheel caps

    And to sum up the updates, a notable update apart from the new logo is that the mid-spec HTX version will ride on dual-tone 16-inch alloys seen on the HTX+ and GTX+ variants.

