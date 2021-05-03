Renault Kiger prices hiked by up to Rs 33,000

- Turbo petrol manual variants receive the highest revision

- Prices of base variant remains unaltered

Renault India has announced a price hike of the recently launched Kiger compact SUV. The latest offering from the French carmaker was launched in the country earlier this year and has now undergone a price revision across the variants in the line-up. The new prices will be applicable from 1 May, 2021.

The 1.0-litre NA petrol engine is offered with manual as well as an AMT gearbox. The former can be had in four trims – RXE, RXL, RXT, and RXZ variants. While the ex-showroom price of the base variant RXE remains unchanged, the RXL variant is expensive by Rs 18,000, RXT by Rs 20,000, and the RXZ by Rs 14,000.

The AMT models are available with three trims – RXL, RXT, and RXZ. The prices have risen by Rs 23,000, Rs 25,000, and Rs 19,000, respectively for all the mentioned variants. Coming to the Turbo variants that are powered by a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine, the quantum of increase for the manual trims are as follows – RXL (up by Rs 28,000), RXT (up by Rs 30,000), and RXZ (up by Rs 24,000). The turbo petrol CVT versions do not get any revision.

All the variants are offered with a two-tone paint shade demanding Rs 3,000 more than its mono-tone versions. The new ex-showroom prices are levied as ‘All India one price’ and is uniform across all the states. We have driven the Kiger Turbo Manual and you can read our first-drive review here.