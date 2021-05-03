CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Renault Kiger prices hiked by up to Rs 33,000

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    958 Views
    Renault Kiger prices hiked by up to Rs 33,000

    - Turbo petrol manual variants receive the highest revision

    - Prices of base variant remains unaltered

    Renault India has announced a price hike of the recently launched Kiger compact SUV. The latest offering from the French carmaker was launched in the country earlier this year and has now undergone a price revision across the variants in the line-up. The new prices will be applicable from 1 May, 2021. 

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    The 1.0-litre NA petrol engine is offered with manual as well as an AMT gearbox. The former can be had in four trims – RXE, RXL, RXT, and RXZ variants. While the ex-showroom price of the base variant RXE remains unchanged, the RXL variant is expensive by Rs 18,000, RXT by Rs 20,000, and the RXZ by Rs 14,000. 

    Left Side View

    The AMT models are available with three trims – RXL, RXT, and RXZ. The prices have risen by Rs 23,000, Rs 25,000, and Rs 19,000, respectively for all the mentioned variants. Coming to the Turbo variants that are powered by a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine, the quantum of increase for the manual trims are as follows – RXL (up by Rs 28,000), RXT (up by Rs 30,000), and RXZ (up by Rs 24,000). The turbo petrol CVT versions do not get any revision.

    All the variants are offered with a two-tone paint shade demanding Rs 3,000 more than its mono-tone versions. The new ex-showroom prices are levied as ‘All India one price’ and is uniform across all the states. We have driven the Kiger Turbo Manual and you can read our first-drive review here.

    Renault Kiger Image
    Renault Kiger
    ₹ 5.45 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Renault
    • Renault Kiger
    • Kiger
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    2021 Goodwood Festival of Speed to commemorate Sir Stirling Moss
     Next 
    Kia Sonet launched - Top 10 highlights

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming Cars
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos

    ₹ 9.95 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    BMW 6 Series GT

    BMW 6 Series GT

    ₹ 67.90 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Hyundai Alcazar

    Hyundai Alcazar

    ₹ 15.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - May 2021 (Tentative)
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • renault-cars
    • other brands
    Renault Kwid

    Renault Kwid

    ₹ 3.18 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Renault-Cars

    Renault Kiger Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 6.38 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 6.63 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 6.04 Lakh
    Pune₹ 6.39 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 6.44 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 6.07 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 6.33 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 6.09 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 6.07 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Renault Kiger prices hiked by up to Rs 33,000