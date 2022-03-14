CarWale
    Renault-Nissan Alliance Chennai plant rolls out 3.5 millionth powertrain

    Jay Shah

    - Facility commenced its operations in May 2010

    - Currently produces six engine variants and four gearboxes

    The RenaultNissan Alliance plant in Chennai has achieved a significant milestone of manufacturing 35 lakh (3.5 million) powertrain units. The factory produced its first engine back in May 2010 and reached the one million engine milestone in six years. 

    The Renault Nissan Automotive India Private Limited (RNAIPL) produces six engine variants along with four gearboxes at its facility in Chennai. The 3.5 millionth unit was the HRA0 Turbo petrol that currently powers the Nissan Magnite in the carmaker’s lineup. The turbo-petrol mill is tuned to produce 99bhp and 160Nm of torque and is mated to a five-speed manual and a CVT unit. We have driven the Nissan Magnite Turbo Petrol and you can read our driving impressions here.

    Last month, the Nissan Magnite was crash tested by Global NCAP and the compact SUV scored an impressive four stars rating in the test. To know more about it, click here.

    Sinan Ozkok – President of Nissan India operations, said, “At Nissan, we have spent 89 years building cars that reflect the qualities of stability and powerfulness that the brand is built on. The successful production of 3.5 million powertrain units at RNAIPL is a testament to our Chennai workforce and superior Japanese engineering and technology for high build quality and durability with class-leading premium-ness.”

    2022 Renault Kwid launched in India; prices start at Rs 4.49 lakh

