2022 Renault Kiger launched in India at Rs 5.84 lakh

- Get a new dual-tone exterior colour

- RXT (O) trim now available with 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine

Renault India has launched the 2022 Kiger compact SUV at a starting price of Rs 5.84 lakh (ex-showroom). While the variants observe a price hike, the Kiger now sports a new exterior shade, new added features, and fresh upholstery. Let us know more about it.

The 2022 Renault Kiger gets a new dual-tone Metal Mustard paint scheme with a black roof. Besides this, the Kiger now gets front skid plate, chrome garnish on the tailgate, new door decals, and 16-inch wheels with red wheel caps.

The recently introduced RXT (O) trim that was only offered with the 1.0-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine will now be available with a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine with both manual and CVT gearboxes.

On the inside, the Renault Kiger will be equipped with an air purifier as standard across all the variants. The cabin will also feature red inserts on the dashboard, a quilted design pattern on the seats, and red stitching around the borders.

Mechanically, the Renault Kiger will continue with a 1.0-litre naturally-aspirated petrol and a 1.0-litre turbo petrol mill. The former is tuned to produce 71bhp and 96Nm torque while the latter has an output of 99bhp and 160Nm of peak torque. We have driven the Renault Kiger and you can read our first-drive review here.