Weekly news roundup: Kia Carens launched, 2022 Maruti Baleno images leaked, Tata Kaziranga Editions

In the week gone by, we have witnessed and covered all the major events in the auto industry. The action-packed brought us a few new car launches and leaked details around popular upcoming models from Maruti Suzuki and Tata Motors. Additionally, we have also covered discount offers for February from selective automakers in the country. Read below to learn more about the top stories in India last week.

New Kia Carens launched in India; prices start at Rs 8.99 lakh

Post much wait, Kia India finally launched the Carens in India at an introductory ex-showroom starting price of Rs 8.99 lakh. The vehicle is available in five variant options – Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury, and Luxury Plus. Moreover, the vehicle is available in eight colour options – Imperial Blue, Intense Red, Gravity Grey, Aurora Black, Glacier White, Clear White, Moss Brown, and Sparkling Silver. Mechanically, the Kia Carens is available in both petrol and diesel engine options. To read about the Kia Carens in detail, click here.

Tata Motors announces discounts up to Rs 40,000 on Safari, Harrier, and Nexon in February 2022

In an effort to boost sales in the current month, Tata Motors had announced discounts of up to Rs 40,000 across the company’s range of cars. The benefits are offered in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate benefits.

Renault Kiger scores four-star Global NCAP safety rating

Renault’s popular-selling compact SUV, the Kiger has more reasons to celebrate as it earned a four-star rating for adult occupant protection and a three-star rating for child occupant protection. Back in 2021, Renault’s three-row model, the Triber had scored a four-star rating in the Global NCAP (GNCAP) safety test.

New Volkswagen Virtus mid-size sedan to be revealed on 8 March

Last week, the German automaker Volkswagen announced its plans to globally reveal its new mid-size sedan, the Virtus. Underpinned by the MQB AO IN platform, the upcoming model will be produced at the company’s facility in Pune, Maharashtra. The upcoming model is expected to be offered with a set of 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre TSI petrol engines paired to a six-speed manual unit, a six-speed automatic unit, and a seven-speed DSG unit.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R facelift spied; to get new dual-tone colours

The bestseller from Maruti Suzuki, Wagon R is set to get a facelift soon. Last week, the Wagon R facelift was spotted during a TVC shoot. The leaked images reveal some fresh exterior revisions and a new dual-tone red and black colour option. It is to be seen if the Wagon R facelift will get alloy wheels or continue to be offered with wheel caps. The updated model will continue to be powered by the existing 1.0-litre and 1.2-litre petrol engine options. These engines will be available in both manual and AMT options.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno exterior and interior images leaked

Ahead of its official launch soon, the exterior and interior images of the upcoming 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno were leaked. The updated model gets a new fascia complete with a wider grille and LED projector headlamps with integrated LED DRLs. This time around, the vehicle also offers ORVM mounted cameras for the 360-degree surround view. As for the interior, the vehicle gets dual-tone black and blue theme with a silver insert. The new Baleno will be offered in 11 variants with the Zeta (O) and Alpha (O) being newly added to the variant line-up.

Tata Punch, Nexon, Harrier, and Safari to be offered in Kaziranga Editions soon

Tata Motors will soon introduce the Kaziranga edition across the SUV range, which includes – Safari, Harrier, Nexon, and Punch. The vehicles will get the unique Meteor Bronze colour option along with a similar theme for the interior as well. Changes will be limited to cosmetic and feature updates, while mechanically it will continue to be powered by the existing engine options. Tata Motors had recently unveiled the Punch Kaziranga Edition in the country at the IPL 2022 tournament. The special-edition model will be auctioned and the proceeds will go towards the conservation of the Kaziranga National Park in Assam.

Renault Triber crosses one lakh sales milestone in India; Triber Limited Edition launched

Renault Triber has recently surpassed the one lakh sales milestone in India. To celebrate this special occasion, the company has launched the Triber Limited Edition (LE) variant in the country. The newly launched Triber LE is based on the RXT variant and is available in both manual and Easy-R AMT options. Some of the unique highlights include Akaza fabric upholstery along with a dual-tone dashboard with a piano black finish, steering-mounted audio and phone controls, a six-way adjustable driver seat, and a reverse parking camera with guidelines.

Hyundai India announces discounts of up to Rs 50,000 in February 2022

In an effort to boost sales in February 2022, Hyundai India has announced lucrative discounts across selective models in the company’s line-up. The benefits are offered in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts. The company has announced discounts of up to Rs 50,000. However, there are no discounts on Creta, Alcazar, Elantra, Tucson, Venue, and Verna. The offers are applicable till 28 February, 2022.