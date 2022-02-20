CarWale
    Hyundai India announces discounts of up to Rs 50,000 in February 2022

    Jay Shah

    Hyundai India announces discounts of up to Rs 50,000 in February 2022

    - All offers are applicable till 28 February, 2022

    - No discounts on Creta, Alcazar, Elantra, Tucson, Venue, and Verna

    Hyundai India has announced attractive discount offers on i20, Grand i10 Nios, Aura, and Santro this month. These benefits are offered in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts. Let us know the model-wise offers. 

    All the petrol and diesel versions of the Hyundai i20 hatchback can be bought this month with discounts worth Rs 40,000. The i20 is offered in a wide variety of engine and gearbox combinations with prices starting at Rs 6.98 lakh (ex-showroom). We have driven the i20 hatchback and you can read our driving impressions here.

    The Santro attracts discounts of up to Rs 40,000 this month. However, the benefits are restricted only to the petrol variants and do not apply to CNG versions. The Hyundai Santro is powered by a 1.1-litre petrol motor with an output of 68bhp and 99Nm torque. The engine is available with a five-speed manual and an AMT unit. 

    The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and Aura are up for grabs this month with discounts of up to Rs 50,000. These include both petrol and diesel variants except the CNG versions of the respective models. 

    In other news, Hyundai India is most likely to introduce the facelifted versions of the Tucson and Venue this year. The Venue facelift was recently spied testing on public roads, details of which can be read here.

