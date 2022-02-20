Tata Safari Dark Edition — Top 5 features

Just like the Altroz, Harrier, and the Nexon, Tata Motors has recently launched the Dark Edition of Safari in the Indian market. Let's take a look at the top five highlights that give it the 'Dark' badge, which is quite synonymous now with the dark range of products from the carmaker.

1. Chrome delete for black accents

This version is clad in signature Oberon Black paint and the chrome inserts on the front grille with tri-arrow designs have been completely blacked out. The vehicle rides on smoked-out 18-inch Blackstone alloy wheels and the door handles and roof rails are also black now. The same goes for the 'Safari' badging on the tailgate.

2. Dark interior

This dark theme carries over to the cabin as well. Here the special finishes include a Blackstone Matrix dashboard and Nappa Granite black upholstery with blue tri-arrow perforations and stitching.

3. Dark badging

The special edition also gets its 'Dark' signature badging on both the fenders in diffused chrome. On the other hand, this same badging is embroidered on the headrests of the seats.

4. Ventilated seats

Tata Motors recently added to the convenience by adding a feature that will be much appreciated by Safari owners in our hot climatic conditions. Yes, ventilated seats for the first row in the top-spec trims of all versions and even in the second row for the six-seater versions.

5. On-board air-purifier

Also, adding to the delight of the owners of this special edition are exclusive features like an air purifier and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto over Wi-Fi.