CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Tata Safari Dark Edition — Top 5 features

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    567 Views
    Tata Safari Dark Edition — Top 5 features

    Just like the Altroz, Harrier, and the Nexon, Tata Motors has recently launched the Dark Edition of Safari in the Indian market. Let's take a look at the top five highlights that give it the 'Dark' badge, which is quite synonymous now with the dark range of products from the carmaker.

    1. Chrome delete for black accents

    Tata Safari Front View

    This version is clad in signature Oberon Black paint and the chrome inserts on the front grille with tri-arrow designs have been completely blacked out. The vehicle rides on smoked-out 18-inch Blackstone alloy wheels and the door handles and roof rails are also black now. The same goes for the 'Safari' badging on the tailgate.

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    2. Dark interior

    Tata Safari Second Row Seats

    This dark theme carries over to the cabin as well. Here the special finishes include a Blackstone Matrix dashboard and Nappa Granite black upholstery with blue tri-arrow perforations and stitching.

    3. Dark badging

    Front Logo

    The special edition also gets its 'Dark' signature badging on both the fenders in diffused chrome. On the other hand, this same badging is embroidered on the headrests of the seats.

    Front Seat Headrest

    4. Ventilated seats

    Tata Safari Front Row Seats

    Tata Motors recently added to the convenience by adding a feature that will be much appreciated by Safari owners in our hot climatic conditions. Yes, ventilated seats for the first row in the top-spec trims of all versions and even in the second row for the six-seater versions.

    5. On-board air-purifier

    Tata Safari Dashboard

    Also, adding to the delight of the owners of this special edition are exclusive features like an air purifier and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto over Wi-Fi.

    Tata Safari Image
    Tata Safari
    ₹ 14.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Tata Nexon and Harrier Kaziranga editions start arriving across dealerships

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Tata Safari Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon

    Tata Nexon

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    32224 Views
    16 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Kia Carens

    Kia Carens

    ₹ 8.99 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15thFEB
    View All SUV Cars
    Kia Carens

    Kia Carens

    ₹ 8.99 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15thFEB
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift

    ₹ 6.50 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    23rd Feb 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • tata-cars
    • other brands
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    ₹ 7.39 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Tata-Cars

    Tata Safari Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 18.46 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 19.02 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 17.85 Lakh
    Pune₹ 18.38 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 18.11 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 17.04 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 18.31 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 17.54 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 16.63 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon

    Tata Nexon

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    32224 Views
    16 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Tata Safari Dark Edition — Top 5 features