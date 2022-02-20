CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Tata Nexon and Harrier Kaziranga editions start arriving across dealerships

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    17,248 Views
    Tata Nexon and Harrier Kaziranga editions start arriving across dealerships

    - Spotted in the unique Meteor Bronze colour 

    - Likely to continue being powered by the existing engine options

    Tata Motors recently revealed its plans to introduce the Kaziranga Edition across the SUV range, which includes – Safari, Harrier, Nexon, and the Punch. The company had showcased the Punch Kaziranga Edition at the IPL 2022. This special model will be auctioned and the proceeds will go towards the conservation of the Kaziranga National park in Assam. Ahead of the anticipated debut of the rest of the models, the Nexon and Harrier Kaziranga editions have been spotted at the Tata dealership.

    Tata Nexon Left Front Three Quarter

    Based on what can be seen, to begin with, the Nexon and the Harrier Kaziranga edition gets the distinctive Meteor Bronze body paintwork, along with the one horned Rhino badge on the front fender and rear windscreen. As seen in the recent teaser, the upcoming Kaziranga editions are expected to sport the unique ‘Kaziranga’ scuff plates. As for the interior, we expect to see dual-tone black and bronze theme to complement the overall exterior theme. Apart from this, the Nexon Kaziranga edition might also offer an additional set of features such as ventilated front seats, rhino embossing on the headrest, premium Benecke Kaliko dual-tone Earthy Beige leather upholstery, and more to distinguish itself from the regular model. 

    Tata Nexon Front View

    Under the hood, all the upcoming Kaziranga editions will continue to be powered by their respective existing engine options. More details in this regard will be known in near future.

    Tata Nexon Right Front Three Quarter

    Image source - RL

    Tata Nexon Image
    Tata Nexon
    ₹ 7.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Tata Safari Dark Edition — Top 5 features
     Next 
    Renault Triber Limited Edition - Now in Pictures

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Tata Nexon Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon

    Tata Nexon

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    32224 Views
    16 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • COMPACT SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 6.99 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Compact SUV Cars
    Kia Carens

    Kia Carens

    ₹ 8.99 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15thFEB
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift

    ₹ 6.50 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    23rd Feb 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • tata-cars
    • other brands
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    ₹ 7.39 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Tata-Cars

    Tata Nexon Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 8.79 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 9.02 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 8.32 Lakh
    Pune₹ 8.73 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 8.75 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 8.25 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 8.55 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 8.56 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 8.20 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon

    Tata Nexon

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    32224 Views
    16 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Tata Nexon and Harrier Kaziranga editions start arriving across dealerships