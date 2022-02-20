Tata Nexon and Harrier Kaziranga editions start arriving across dealerships

- Spotted in the unique Meteor Bronze colour

- Likely to continue being powered by the existing engine options

Tata Motors recently revealed its plans to introduce the Kaziranga Edition across the SUV range, which includes – Safari, Harrier, Nexon, and the Punch. The company had showcased the Punch Kaziranga Edition at the IPL 2022. This special model will be auctioned and the proceeds will go towards the conservation of the Kaziranga National park in Assam. Ahead of the anticipated debut of the rest of the models, the Nexon and Harrier Kaziranga editions have been spotted at the Tata dealership.

Based on what can be seen, to begin with, the Nexon and the Harrier Kaziranga edition gets the distinctive Meteor Bronze body paintwork, along with the one horned Rhino badge on the front fender and rear windscreen. As seen in the recent teaser, the upcoming Kaziranga editions are expected to sport the unique ‘Kaziranga’ scuff plates. As for the interior, we expect to see dual-tone black and bronze theme to complement the overall exterior theme. Apart from this, the Nexon Kaziranga edition might also offer an additional set of features such as ventilated front seats, rhino embossing on the headrest, premium Benecke Kaliko dual-tone Earthy Beige leather upholstery, and more to distinguish itself from the regular model.

Under the hood, all the upcoming Kaziranga editions will continue to be powered by their respective existing engine options. More details in this regard will be known in near future.

Image source - RL