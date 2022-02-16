Tata Punch, Nexon, Harrier and Safari to be offered in Kaziranga Editions soon

- To get distinctive cosmetic and feature highlights

- To continue being powered by the existing range of engine options

Tata Motors recently unveiled the Punch Kaziranga Edition in the country at the IPL 2022 tournament. The special edition model will be auctioned and the proceeds will go towards the conservation of the Kaziranga National park in Assam. This time around, the company has revealed its plans to extend the Kaziranga edition across the SUV range, which includes – Safari, Harrier, Nexon, and the Punch.

The Kaziranga Edition of the Punch will be based on the top-spec Creative variant and it features the distinguished Meteor Bronze colour along with the unique one horned Rhino badge on the front fender and rear windscreen. Additionally, the vehicle will also get the distinctive ‘Kaziranga’ scuff plates. Similar feature highlights are expected to be seen across the upcoming Kaziranga range of SUVs.Apart from these, the upcoming special range of SUVs will also get distinctive feature highlights for the interior as well. The unique feature list will be known at a later date.

Mechanically, the Kaziranga Editions of the Nexon, Punch, Harrier, and Safari will continue to be powered by the existing engine options. More details in this regard will be known in the days to come.