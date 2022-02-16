CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Tata Punch, Nexon, Harrier and Safari to be offered in Kaziranga Editions soon

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    1,291 Views
    Tata Punch, Nexon, Harrier and Safari to be offered in Kaziranga Editions soon

    - To get distinctive cosmetic and feature highlights 

    - To continue being powered by the existing range of engine options 

    Tata Motors recently unveiled the Punch Kaziranga Edition in the country at the IPL 2022 tournament. The special edition model will be auctioned and the proceeds will go towards the conservation of the Kaziranga National park in Assam. This time around, the company has revealed its plans to extend the Kaziranga edition across the SUV range, which includes – Safari, Harrier, Nexon, and the Punch. 

    The Kaziranga Edition of the Punch will be based on the top-spec Creative variant and it features the distinguished Meteor Bronze colour along with the unique one horned Rhino badge on the front fender and rear windscreen. Additionally, the vehicle will also get the distinctive ‘Kaziranga’ scuff plates. Similar feature highlights are expected to be seen across the upcoming Kaziranga range of SUVs.Apart from these, the upcoming special range of SUVs will also get distinctive feature highlights for the interior as well. The unique feature list will be known at a later date. 

    Mechanically, the Kaziranga Editions of the Nexon, Punch, Harrier, and Safari will continue to be powered by the existing engine options. More details in this regard will be known in the days to come.

    Tata Nexon Image
    Tata Nexon
    ₹ 7.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Kia Carens: Variants explained

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Tata Nexon Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon

    Tata Nexon

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    32219 Views
    16 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • COMPACT SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 6.99 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Compact SUV Cars
    Kia Carens

    Kia Carens

    ₹ 8.99 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15thFEB
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Skoda Slavia
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Skoda Slavia

    ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    28th Feb 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • tata-cars
    • other brands
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    ₹ 7.39 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Tata-Cars

    Tata Nexon Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 8.79 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 9.02 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 8.32 Lakh
    Pune₹ 8.73 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 8.75 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 8.25 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 8.55 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 8.56 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 8.20 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon

    Tata Nexon

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    32219 Views
    16 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Tata Punch, Nexon, Harrier and Safari to be offered in Kaziranga Editions soon