Kia Carens: Variants explained

Kia India introduced the Carens MPV in the country earlier this week, with prices starting at Rs 8.99 lakh (ex-showroom), and you can read the variant-wise price here. The Carens is the fourth model from the brand after the Seltos, Carnival, and the Sonet. Bookings for the model began last month for an amount of Rs 25,000.

Engine options on the Kia Sonet include a 1.5-litre NA petrol engine paired to a six-speed manual unit, a 1.5-litre diesel motor mated to a six-speed manual unit and a six-speed torque converter automatic unit, as well as a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol mill paired to a six-speed manual unit or a seven-speed DCT unit. We have driven the Carens and you can read our review here.

Colour options on the new Kia Carens include Imperial Blue, Moss Brown, Sparkling Silver, Intense Red, Glacier White Pearl, Clear White, Gravity Grey, and Aurora Black Pearl. Customers can choose from five variants including Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury, and Luxury Plus. The following are the variant-wise features of the MPV.

Carens Premium

Triton Navy and Beige interior theme

Six airbags

ABS with EBD, VSM, HAC, BAS, DBC, TPMS, rear parking sensors, and all-wheel disc brakes

Speed-sensing door lock function and impact-sensing auto door unlock function

15-inch steel wheels (1.5 petrol only)

16-inch steel wheels with full covers

Indigo metal paint dashboard

Semi-leatherette seats

Front arm-rest with storage and tray

Second row one-touch easy electric tumble seat

Roof-mounted AC vents for second and third row with four-stage speed control

Adjustable head-rests for all rows

Second row 60:40 split seats with sliding, reclining, and tumble function

Second row seat back folding arm-rest with cup holders

7.5-inch LCD cluster

12V power adaptor

Five USB Type-C ports

Carens Prestige

Black and beige interior theme

Premium fabric and leatherette seats

Integrated roof rails

Shark-fin antenna

Rear view camera with guidelines

Rear view monitor

Keyless entry

Electrically-adjustable ORVMs

Follow-me-home headlamps

Eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

12.4-inch LCD cluster with 4.2-inch coloured MID

Steering-mounted controls

Front parking sensors

Automatic headlamps

Six speakers

Carens Prestige Plus

Black and beige interior theme

LED DRLs

LED tail lights

16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

Belt-line chrome

Automatic climate control

Electrically-foldable ORVMs

Smart key with push-button start

Smart key remote engine start

Rear wiper and defogger

Second row sunshade curtains

Cooled cup-holders for the first and second row

Drive modes

Cruise control with speed limiting option

Carens Luxury

Black and beige interior theme with Indigo accents

LED headlamps

LED fog lights

64-colour ambient lighting

Black high gloss dashboard with techno print

Anti-glare IRVM

Telescopic-adjustable steering

Retractable seat back table with cup holder and gadget mount

Under seat tray (sliding type)

10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Kia Connect function

OTA map and system updates

Air purifier

Carens Luxury Plus

Black and beige interior theme with Indigo accents

Electric sunroof

Premium leatherette seats

Second row captain seats with sliding, reclining, and tumble functions

Rain-sensing wipers

Ventilated front seats

Eight-speaker Bose-sourced music system

Wireless charger with cooling function

Paddle shifters