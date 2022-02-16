Kia Carens: Variants explained

Kia India introduced the Carens MPV in the country earlier this week, with prices starting at Rs 8.99 lakh (ex-showroom), and you can read the variant-wise price here. The Carens is the fourth model from the brand after the Seltos, Carnival, and the Sonet. Bookings for the model began last month for an amount of Rs 25,000.
Engine options on the Kia Sonet include a 1.5-litre NA petrol engine paired to a six-speed manual unit, a 1.5-litre diesel motor mated to a six-speed manual unit and a six-speed torque converter automatic unit, as well as a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol mill paired to a six-speed manual unit or a seven-speed DCT unit. We have driven the Carens and you can read our review here.
Colour options on the new Kia Carens include Imperial Blue, Moss Brown, Sparkling Silver, Intense Red, Glacier White Pearl, Clear White, Gravity Grey, and Aurora Black Pearl. Customers can choose from five variants including Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury, and Luxury Plus. The following are the variant-wise features of the MPV.
Carens Premium
Triton Navy and Beige interior theme
Six airbags
ABS with EBD, VSM, HAC, BAS, DBC, TPMS, rear parking sensors, and all-wheel disc brakes
Speed-sensing door lock function and impact-sensing auto door unlock function
15-inch steel wheels (1.5 petrol only)
16-inch steel wheels with full covers
Indigo metal paint dashboard
Semi-leatherette seats
Front arm-rest with storage and tray
Second row one-touch easy electric tumble seat
Roof-mounted AC vents for second and third row with four-stage speed control
Adjustable head-rests for all rows
Second row 60:40 split seats with sliding, reclining, and tumble function
Second row seat back folding arm-rest with cup holders
7.5-inch LCD cluster
12V power adaptor
Five USB Type-C ports
Carens Prestige
Black and beige interior theme
Premium fabric and leatherette seats
Integrated roof rails
Shark-fin antenna
Rear view camera with guidelines
Rear view monitor
Keyless entry
Electrically-adjustable ORVMs
Follow-me-home headlamps
Eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
12.4-inch LCD cluster with 4.2-inch coloured MID
Steering-mounted controls
Front parking sensors
Automatic headlamps
Six speakers
Carens Prestige Plus
Black and beige interior theme
LED DRLs
LED tail lights
16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels
Belt-line chrome
Automatic climate control
Electrically-foldable ORVMs
Smart key with push-button start
Smart key remote engine start
Rear wiper and defogger
Second row sunshade curtains
Cooled cup-holders for the first and second row
Drive modes
Cruise control with speed limiting option
Carens Luxury
Black and beige interior theme with Indigo accents
LED headlamps
LED fog lights
64-colour ambient lighting
Black high gloss dashboard with techno print
Anti-glare IRVM
Telescopic-adjustable steering
Retractable seat back table with cup holder and gadget mount
Under seat tray (sliding type)
10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Kia Connect function
OTA map and system updates
Air purifier
Carens Luxury Plus
Black and beige interior theme with Indigo accents
Electric sunroof
Premium leatherette seats
Second row captain seats with sliding, reclining, and tumble functions
Rain-sensing wipers
Ventilated front seats
Eight-speaker Bose-sourced music system
Wireless charger with cooling function
Paddle shifters