CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Kia Carens: Variants explained

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    1,137 Views
    Kia Carens: Variants explained

    Kia India introduced the Carens MPV in the country earlier this week, with prices starting at Rs 8.99 lakh (ex-showroom), and you can read the variant-wise price here. The Carens is the fourth model from the brand after the Seltos, Carnival, and the Sonet. Bookings for the model began last month for an amount of Rs 25,000.

    Engine options on the Kia Sonet include a 1.5-litre NA petrol engine paired to a six-speed manual unit, a 1.5-litre diesel motor mated to a six-speed manual unit and a six-speed torque converter automatic unit, as well as a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol mill paired to a six-speed manual unit or a seven-speed DCT unit. We have driven the Carens and you can read our review here.

    Colour options on the new Kia Carens include Imperial Blue, Moss Brown, Sparkling Silver, Intense Red, Glacier White Pearl, Clear White, Gravity Grey, and Aurora Black Pearl. Customers can choose from five variants including Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury, and Luxury Plus. The following are the variant-wise features of the MPV.

    Carens Premium

    Triton Navy and Beige interior theme

    Six airbags

    ABS with EBD, VSM, HAC, BAS, DBC, TPMS, rear parking sensors, and all-wheel disc brakes

    Speed-sensing door lock function and impact-sensing auto door unlock function

    15-inch steel wheels (1.5 petrol only)

    16-inch steel wheels with full covers

    Indigo metal paint dashboard

    Semi-leatherette seats

    Front arm-rest with storage and tray

    Second row one-touch easy electric tumble seat

    Roof-mounted AC vents for second and third row with four-stage speed control

    Adjustable head-rests for all rows

    Second row 60:40 split seats with sliding, reclining, and tumble function

    Second row seat back folding arm-rest with cup holders

    7.5-inch LCD cluster

    12V power adaptor

    Five USB Type-C ports

    Carens Prestige

    Black and beige interior theme

    Premium fabric and leatherette seats

    Integrated roof rails

    Shark-fin antenna

    Rear view camera with guidelines

    Rear view monitor

    Keyless entry

    Electrically-adjustable ORVMs

    Follow-me-home headlamps

    Eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

    12.4-inch LCD cluster with 4.2-inch coloured MID

    Steering-mounted controls

    Front parking sensors

    Automatic headlamps

    Six speakers

    Carens Prestige Plus

    Black and beige interior theme

    LED DRLs

    LED tail lights

    16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

    Belt-line chrome

    Automatic climate control

    Electrically-foldable ORVMs

    Smart key with push-button start

    Smart key remote engine start

    Rear wiper and defogger

    Second row sunshade curtains

    Cooled cup-holders for the first and second row

    Drive modes

    Cruise control with speed limiting option

    Carens Luxury

    Black and beige interior theme with Indigo accents

    LED headlamps

    LED fog lights

    64-colour ambient lighting

    Black high gloss dashboard with techno print

    Anti-glare IRVM

    Telescopic-adjustable steering

    Retractable seat back table with cup holder and gadget mount

    Under seat tray (sliding type)

    10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

    Kia Connect function

    OTA map and system updates

    Air purifier

    Carens Luxury Plus

    Black and beige interior theme with Indigo accents

    Electric sunroof

    Premium leatherette seats

    Second row captain seats with sliding, reclining, and tumble functions

    Rain-sensing wipers

    Ventilated front seats

    Eight-speaker Bose-sourced music system

    Wireless charger with cooling function

    Paddle shifters

    Kia Carens Image
    Kia Carens
    ₹ 8.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Tata Punch, Nexon, Harrier and Safari to be offered in Kaziranga Editions soon
     Next 
    New Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift variant-wise features leaked ahead of launch

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.22 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Kia Carens

    Kia Carens

    ₹ 8.99 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15thFEB
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Skoda Slavia
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Skoda Slavia

    ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    28th Feb 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • kia-cars
    • other brands
    Kia Carens

    Kia Carens

    ₹ 8.99 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15thFEB
    All Kia-Cars

    Kia Carens Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 10.57 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 10.97 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 10.18 Lakh
    Pune₹ 10.57 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 10.64 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 10.03 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 10.48 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 10.06 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 9.91 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe