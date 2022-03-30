BMW M2 spotted lapping the Green Hell

Bavarian automaker BMW has been testing the new-generation M2 Coupé (reportedly codenamed G87) for a year or so. In the latest instance, the high-performance version of the 2 Series Coupe was spotted at the Nürburgring racetrack in Germany – famously known as the Green Hell. BMW is expected to debut this anticipated M2 sports car sometime this year while also celebrating the 50th anniversary of the iconic M division.

The recently spied M2 at the Nürburgring appears to be a near production-ready model. Going by the spy photographs, this souped-up version of the 2 Series Coupé gets bulged wheel arches, a new front bumper with large air inlets and a front splitter, M signature side-view mirrors, and most importantly, quad exhaust tips — reminiscent of the new M3 and M4. Additionally, the M2 prototype features a ducktail boot lid spoiler too.

The interior design of the upcoming M2 will closely resemble the interior styling of the new 2 Series Coupe. However, being an M performance model, it will feature M-specific elements such as the steering wheel, seats, upholstery, and an additional M menu for the BMW virtual cockpit and infotainment system.

It is believed that the all-new M2 will be powered by a 2,993cc, straight-six, twin-turbocharged petrol engine (called S58 – a performance version of the B58 engine) mated to either a manual or automatic gearbox. Like most M division models, BMW M2 is most likely to be available with two different power output versions – the standard M2 and the sportier M2 Competition.

The new M2 is expected to produce almost as much power, or more, than the current-generation M2 Competition which develops 405bhp. Consequently, the new M2 Competition is likely to make about 25bhp more power than the new standard M2. Presently in international markets, the M240i is the most powerful model in the 2 Series Coupe lineup and it makes 369bhp.