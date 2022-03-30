Quiklyz and BluSmart join hands to provide 500 EVs on lease

Mahindra Finance’s leasing and subscription entity Quiklyz recently announced a partnership with Delhi-based electric vehicle ride-hailing startup, BluSmart Mobility. That said, Quiklyz will lease up to 500 EVs to BluSmart Mobility.

BluSmart Mobility will deploy these 500 electric vehicles in Delhi National Capital Region (NCR) to provide ride-hailing services via its BluSmart app, available for Apple and Android OS. In late 2021, BluSmart had reached an agreement with Jio-bp to set up charging infrastructure across India.

Quiklyz is a leasing and subscription platform that offers a wide range of combustion-powered and electric vehicles for personal and business use from carmakers available in the country. Besides this, it claims to have the largest electric vehicle fleet in India. On the other hand, the BluSmart ride-hailing service is presently available in Delhi NCR. However, it intends to expand its network to two major cities in the country. Besides this, BluSmart also operates a fast-charger station network in the region.

Speaking on the partnership, Anmol Singh Jaggi, Founder and CEO, BluSmart, said, “BluSmart, through its all-electric fleet, provides zero-ride denial, zero-surge and zero-tailpipe emission ride-hailing service to make mobility smarter and sustainable for a better future. We needed a partner who could create bespoke financing structures, industry-best service levels and in Quiklyz we found the ideal leasing partner fulfilling these requirements. We look forward to our continued partnership with Quiklyz which would be a win-win for all”.

Commenting on the occasion, Mohammad Turra, Senior VP and Head, Quiklyz, said, “We are committed to providing innovative leasing solutions to popularize Electric Vehicles in India and are delighted to be the leasing partner of choice for BluSmart which has built a remarkable portfolio of EV fleet. We will continue to create necessary leasing products across EV segments to drive the change towards a more sustainable future”.