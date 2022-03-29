CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    BMW India plant completes 15 years of operations

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    474 Views
    BMW India plant completes 15 years of operations

    - BMW manufactures 13 models in India 

    - BMW India recently rolled out 1,00,000 units from Chennai plant

    BMW India has announced that the group’s plant in Chennai has completed its 15 years of operations today. The facility manufactured its first model back on 29 March, 2007 and the first car built was a BMW 3 Series. Recently, the carmaker rolled out the 1,00,000th unit from its assembly line that was a BMW Individual 740Li M Sport Edition. 

    BMW Front View

    In its 15 years of operations, BMW India now manufactures 13 models in the country. This includes BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe, BMW 3 Series, BMW 5 Series, BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine, BMW 7 Series, BMW X1, BMW X3, BMW X4, BMW X5, BMW X7, BMW M340i, BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo, and Mini Countryman

    BMW Front View

    Earlier this week, the carmaker announced a price hike of 3.5 per cent across its model range. The new ex-showroom prices will be applicable from 1 April, 2022 and you can know more about it here.

    Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India, said, “Big congratulations to the team at BMW Group plant Chennai on this joyous event. The plant plays the most instrumental role in fulfilling demand for the latest, most aspirational BMW and MINI products. The unparalleled quality of our ‘Made-in-India’ cars, immaculate efficiency and fast turn-around time are key strengths of the plant that have contributed towards building a fine product offensive strategy and sales success. We are also proud of the pioneering role that BMW Group Plant Chennai has assumed in sustainable manufacturing practices in the auto industry.”

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    New Jeep Meridian seven-seat SUV revealed in India ahead of launch

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Gallery

    • videos
    BMW X5 Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    BMW X5 Engine Performance Explained
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    2226 Views
    8 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 6.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Toyota Glanza

    Toyota Glanza

    ₹ 6.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15thMAR
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Toyota Hilux

    Toyota Hilux

    ₹ 30.00 - 35.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2022 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • bmw-cars
    • other brands
    BMW X1

    BMW X1

    ₹ 39.84 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All BMW-Cars

    Popular Videos

    BMW X5 Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    BMW X5 Engine Performance Explained
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    2226 Views
    8 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • BMW India plant completes 15 years of operations