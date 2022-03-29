BMW India plant completes 15 years of operations

- BMW manufactures 13 models in India

- BMW India recently rolled out 1,00,000 units from Chennai plant

BMW India has announced that the group’s plant in Chennai has completed its 15 years of operations today. The facility manufactured its first model back on 29 March, 2007 and the first car built was a BMW 3 Series. Recently, the carmaker rolled out the 1,00,000th unit from its assembly line that was a BMW Individual 740Li M Sport Edition.

In its 15 years of operations, BMW India now manufactures 13 models in the country. This includes BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe, BMW 3 Series, BMW 5 Series, BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine, BMW 7 Series, BMW X1, BMW X3, BMW X4, BMW X5, BMW X7, BMW M340i, BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo, and Mini Countryman.

Earlier this week, the carmaker announced a price hike of 3.5 per cent across its model range. The new ex-showroom prices will be applicable from 1 April, 2022 and you can know more about it here.

Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India, said, “Big congratulations to the team at BMW Group plant Chennai on this joyous event. The plant plays the most instrumental role in fulfilling demand for the latest, most aspirational BMW and MINI products. The unparalleled quality of our ‘Made-in-India’ cars, immaculate efficiency and fast turn-around time are key strengths of the plant that have contributed towards building a fine product offensive strategy and sales success. We are also proud of the pioneering role that BMW Group Plant Chennai has assumed in sustainable manufacturing practices in the auto industry.”