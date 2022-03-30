Volkswagen Virtus enters production; official pre-bookings open

- Likely to be launched in the coming months

- Pre-bookings open online and across 151 showrooms

Earlier this month, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India unveiled the new Virtus mid-size sedan in India. Now, the German carmaker has commenced local assembly at the carmaker’s manufacturing facility in Aurangabad, Maharashtra. The SUV is slated to be launched in India in the coming months.

The Volkswagen Virtus will be the second Volkswagen model to be built on the MQB A0 IN platform. It measures 4,561mm in length and is offered in Dynamic and Performance line trims. The exterior highlights of the Virtus are its LED projector headlamps with L-shaped DRLs, dual chrome slats, vertically placed fog lamps, 16-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels, split tail lamps with black tint, and black inserts for the top-spec GT Line trim.

The cabin of the Virtus is neatly laid out with a centre-stacked 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a wireless mobile charger, cruise control, automatic climate control, ventilated front seats, and an electric sunroof. On the safety front, the Virtus is loaded with six airbags, multi-collision brakes, a reverse parking camera, and ESC.

The new Virtus will have the same powertrain options as the Taigun SUV. This includes a 1.0-litre TSI and a 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine. The 1.0-litre motor is coupled with a six-speed manual and a six-speed torque converter automatic gearbox and churns out 114bhp and 178Nm of torque. Meanwhile, the 1.5-litre with active cylinder technology produces 148bhp and 250Nm of peak torque and can be had exclusively with a seven-speed DSG unit.

Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, “The new Volkswagen Virtus is an unparalleled offering that brings in the newness and excitement in the premium mid-size sedan segment. The overwhelming response received at the world premiere has further driven our confidence. The New Virtus is built to perfection for aspirational Indian customers and with the start of production, we are eager to introduce the striking, exhilarating, and German-engineered sedan at the earliest for the Indian market.”