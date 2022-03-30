CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Volkswagen Virtus enters production; official pre-bookings open

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    10,208 Views
    Volkswagen Virtus enters production; official pre-bookings open

    - Likely to be launched in the coming months 

    - Pre-bookings open online and across 151 showrooms

    Earlier this month, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India unveiled the new Virtus mid-size sedan in India. Now, the German carmaker has commenced local assembly at the carmaker’s manufacturing facility in Aurangabad, Maharashtra. The SUV is slated to be launched in India in the coming months.

    Volkswagen Virtus Front View

    The Volkswagen Virtus will be the second Volkswagen model to be built on the MQB A0 IN platform. It measures 4,561mm in length and is offered in Dynamic and Performance line trims. The exterior highlights of the Virtus are its LED projector headlamps with L-shaped DRLs, dual chrome slats, vertically placed fog lamps, 16-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels, split tail lamps with black tint, and black inserts for the top-spec GT Line trim. 

    Volkswagen Virtus Dashboard

    The cabin of the Virtus is neatly laid out with a centre-stacked 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a wireless mobile charger, cruise control, automatic climate control, ventilated front seats, and an electric sunroof. On the safety front, the Virtus is loaded with six airbags, multi-collision brakes, a reverse parking camera, and ESC. 

    Volkswagen Virtus Left Rear Three Quarter

    The new Virtus will have the same powertrain options as the Taigun SUV. This includes a 1.0-litre TSI and a 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine. The 1.0-litre motor is coupled with a six-speed manual and a six-speed torque converter automatic gearbox and churns out 114bhp and 178Nm of torque. Meanwhile, the 1.5-litre with active cylinder technology produces 148bhp and 250Nm of peak torque and can be had exclusively with a seven-speed DSG unit. 

    Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, “The new Volkswagen Virtus is an unparalleled offering that brings in the newness and excitement in the premium mid-size sedan segment. The overwhelming response received at the world premiere has further driven our confidence. The New Virtus is built to perfection for aspirational Indian customers and with the start of production, we are eager to introduce the striking, exhilarating, and German-engineered sedan at the earliest for the Indian market.”

    Volkswagen Virtus Image
    Volkswagen Virtus
    ₹ 9.00 - 12.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Toyota Hilux arrives at dealerships ahead of official launch
     Next 
    2022 Renault Kiger launched in India at Rs 5.84 lakh

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Volkswagen Virtus Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Volkswagen Passat Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Volkswagen Passat Features Explained
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    2258 Views
    28 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SEDANS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Skoda Slavia

    Skoda Slavia

    ₹ 10.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Sedan Cars
    Toyota Glanza

    Toyota Glanza

    ₹ 6.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15thMAR
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Toyota Hilux

    Toyota Hilux

    ₹ 30.00 - 35.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2022 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • volkswagen-cars
    • other brands
    Volkswagen Taigun

    Volkswagen Taigun

    ₹ 11.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Volkswagen-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Volkswagen Passat Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Volkswagen Passat Features Explained
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    2258 Views
    28 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Volkswagen Virtus enters production; official pre-bookings open