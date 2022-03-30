CarWale
    Toyota Hilux arrives at dealerships ahead of official launch

    Jay Shah

    Toyota Hilux arrives at dealerships ahead of official launch

    - Expected to be launched next month

    - Will be powered by 2.8-litre diesel engine with manual and automatic transmissions

    Earlier in January 2021, Toyota Kirloskar Motor unveiled the Hilux pick-up in India. The bookings for the Hilux also commenced for Rs1 lakh while the deliveries were scheduled to begin from March. Now, the Toyota Hilux has started to arrive at the local dealerships across the country hinting that the launch of the pick-up could just be around the corner. 

    Toyota Hilux Right Side View

    The feature highlights of the Hilux include cruise control, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, tilt and telescopic adjustment for the steering, a cooled glovebox, a power-adjustable driver seat, and two drive modes. It will be offered in Standard and High trims where the latter will be offered with both manual and automatic transmission options. To know more about the variant-wise features, click here.

    Toyota Hilux Dashboard

    The Toyota Hilux is powered by a 2.8-litre diesel engine that is tuned to produce 201bhp and 420Nm torque (500Nm in automatic variants). The Hilux can be had with a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic transmission with an all-wheel-drive configuration. Upon launch, the Toyota Hilux is likely to be priced from Rs 30 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards and will compete against the Isuzu V-Cross.

    Toyota Hilux
    ₹ 30.00 - 35.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
