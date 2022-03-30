New-gen Audi Q5 begins testing

- The next-gen Audi Q5 will be the last generation to be powered by ICE engines

- The updated model is expected to debut in 2025

German automobile brand Audi has commenced public road tests of the new Q5 SUV ahead of its debut which is expected to take place sometime in 2025. New spy images give us our first glimpse at an early test-mule that was seen winter testing.

As seen in the spy images, the new generation Audi Q5 gets a more pronounced fascia and a fairly taller front end. The test mule seems to be wearing production-spec headlamps, and unlike most upcoming cars, they aren’t split units, with one each for the head light and DRL cluster. Further down, we can see a new grille design, vertically stacked air vents, as well as a wide air dam.

On either side, the camouflage on the upcoming generation of the Audi Q5 manages to hide most of the design changes, but we expect a new set of alloy wheels. Towards the rear, the model is running a pair of make-shift tail lights, which will make way for production-spec tail lights in the coming months. Sitting below the rear bumper is a single tip exhaust on either side.

Details regarding the interiors of the new-gen Audi Q5 remain unknown at the moment, although the model could arrive with bigger screens and a lot more technology than it currently offers. Engine options are likely to include petrol powertrains as well as plug-in hybrids. More details are expected to surface soon. Stay tuned for updates.