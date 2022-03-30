CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    New-gen Audi Q5 begins testing

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    506 Views
    New-gen Audi Q5 begins testing

    - The next-gen Audi Q5 will be the last generation to be powered by ICE engines

    - The updated model is expected to debut in 2025

    German automobile brand Audi has commenced public road tests of the new Q5 SUV ahead of its debut which is expected to take place sometime in 2025. New spy images give us our first glimpse at an early test-mule that was seen winter testing.

    Audi Q5 Front View

    As seen in the spy images, the new generation Audi Q5 gets a more pronounced fascia and a fairly taller front end. The test mule seems to be wearing production-spec headlamps, and unlike most upcoming cars, they aren’t split units, with one each for the head light and DRL cluster. Further down, we can see a new grille design, vertically stacked air vents, as well as a wide air dam.

    Audi Q5 Right Side View

    On either side, the camouflage on the upcoming generation of the Audi Q5 manages to hide most of the design changes, but we expect a new set of alloy wheels. Towards the rear, the model is running a pair of make-shift tail lights, which will make way for production-spec tail lights in the coming months. Sitting below the rear bumper is a single tip exhaust on either side.

    Audi Q5 Right Rear Three Quarter

    Details regarding the interiors of the new-gen Audi Q5 remain unknown at the moment, although the model could arrive with bigger screens and a lot more technology than it currently offers. Engine options are likely to include petrol powertrains as well as plug-in hybrids. More details are expected to surface soon. Stay tuned for updates.

    Audi Q5 Image
    Audi Q5
    ₹ 59.21 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    2022 Renault Kiger launched – All you need to know
     Next 
    Toyota Hilux arrives at dealerships ahead of official launch

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Audi Q5 Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Audi RS5 Coupe Explained in Detail
    youtube-icon
    Audi RS5 Coupe Explained in Detail
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    2920 Views
    17 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.22 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Toyota Glanza

    Toyota Glanza

    ₹ 6.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15thMAR
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Toyota Hilux

    Toyota Hilux

    ₹ 30.00 - 35.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2022 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • audi-cars
    • other brands
    Audi Q2

    Audi Q2

    ₹ 35.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Audi-Cars

    Audi Q5 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 70.54 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 75.51 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 69.01 Lakh
    Pune₹ 70.54 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 71.92 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 67.21 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 71.58 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 66.75 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 65.77 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Audi RS5 Coupe Explained in Detail
    youtube-icon
    Audi RS5 Coupe Explained in Detail
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    2920 Views
    17 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe