2022 Renault Kiger launched – All you need to know

In an effort to revive interest in the brand, Renault India has introduced the 2022 Kiger in the country with a fresh set of cosmetic and feature updates. The Kiger RXT(O) variant which was introduced as part of Renault’s 10th Anniversary Celebrations is now available in 1.0-litre Turbo manual and CVT option. In addition to the existing colours, the vehicle is also available in a new dual-tone colour option – Metal Mustard with Mystery Black roof.

What’s new?

As part of the fresh update, the 2022 Renault Kiger gets PM2.5 Advanced Atmospheric Filter as a standard. Additionally, depending on the variant the vehicle now offers cruise control and a wireless smartphone charger. To highlight the sporty character, the Kiger compact SUV now offers a new red fade dashboard accent and quilted emboss seat upholstery with red stitch.

The turbo variants now feature a new tailgate chrome insert, ‘Turbo’ door decals, and 16-inch wheels with red wheel caps.

Engine

Mechanically, the 2022 Renault Kiger continues to be offered in two petrol engine options. The 1.0-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine generates 70bhp and 96Nm of torque at 3,500rpm. This engine is available in a five-speed manual and a five-speed AMT option. The 1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbo engine produces 97bhp and 160Nm at 3,200rpm. The turbo engine is available in a five-speed manual and a five-speed CVT option. The top-spec variant also offers different driving modes – Normal, Eco, and Sports.

Safety

In terms of safety, the Kiger offers ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, up to four airbags, driver and co-driver seatbelt alert, and speed alerts. Additionally, the Kiger compact SUV also offers speed impact sensing door unlock, speed-sensing door lock, 60/40 split rear row seat with adjustable headrests, and ISOFIX anchorage for the child seat.