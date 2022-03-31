Tata Power partners with Rustomjee Group to install EV chargers in Mumbai

Mumbai-based real estate developer Rustomjee and electric vehicle solutions giant Tata Power have announced a partnership to set up changing points at Rustomjee properties across Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

As a part of this collaboration, Tata Power will be installing chargers for residents of Rustomjee apartments. The firm will also offer a 24/7 charging amenity along with maintenance support. Furthermore, EV owners will be able to monitor the charging activity of their cars and make online payments via the Tata Power EZ app.

To support the growing EV market in India, Tata Power has already installed about 100 chargers in Mumbai and over 1,300 charging points across the country under its dedicated EV division – EZ Charge. Tata Power has also joined hands with Apollo Tyres, TVS, HPCL to set up charging stations across the country.

Speaking on the announcement, Sandeep Bangia, Head EV, Tata Power, said, 'We are happy to partner with Rustomjee Group and feel our collaboration will hasten the transition to EV adoption in Mumbai. It's a step towards decarbonising the transportation sector and making EVs more mainstream.'