    Tata Power partners with Rustomjee Group to install EV chargers in Mumbai

    Authors Image

    Gajanan Kashikar

    303 Views
    Tata Power partners with Rustomjee Group to install EV chargers in Mumbai

    Mumbai-based real estate developer Rustomjee and electric vehicle solutions giant Tata Power have announced a partnership to set up changing points at Rustomjee properties across Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

    As a part of this collaboration, Tata Power will be installing chargers for residents of Rustomjee apartments. The firm will also offer a 24/7 charging amenity along with maintenance support. Furthermore, EV owners will be able to monitor the charging activity of their cars and make online payments via the Tata Power EZ app.

    To support the growing EV market in India, Tata Power has already installed about 100 chargers in Mumbai and over 1,300 charging points across the country under its dedicated EV division – EZ Charge. Tata Power has also joined hands with Apollo Tyres, TVS, HPCL to set up charging stations across the country.

    Speaking on the announcement, Sandeep Bangia, Head EV, Tata Power, said, 'We are happy to partner with Rustomjee Group and feel our collaboration will hasten the transition to EV adoption in Mumbai. It's a step towards decarbonising the transportation sector and making EVs more mainstream.'

    Tata Tigor EV
    Tata Tigor EV
    ₹ 12.24 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
     Previous 
    Toyota Hilux launched in India at Rs 33.99 lakh
     Next 
    2022 Renault Kiger launched – All you need to know

